Defensive end Zach Allen agrees to 3-year deal with Broncos
Defensive end Zach Allen has agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $45.75 million contract, per multiple reports.
The Broncos pursued Allen from the start of the legal free-agency tampering window Monday, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. Allen reunites with Vance Joseph, his defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals who now has the same role in Denver.
Allen has played his entire NFL career with the Cardinals. He has recorded 138 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and 15 pass deflections. This season, Allen had 5.5 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures in 13 games. He was ranked No. 36 in FOX Sports' list of the top NFL free agents.
Arizona selected Allen out of Boston College in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will now have to replace both of their starting defensive ends from last season.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- Cowboys, Seahawks reportedly interested in free agent Bobby Wagner
- Mike McGlinchey agrees to reported 5-year, $87.5M deal with Broncos
- Javon Hargrave agrees to reported 4-year, $84M deal with 49ers
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Aaron Rodgers’ most likely landing spots after Derek Carr domino falls
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?