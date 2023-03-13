National Football League
National Football League

Defensive end Zach Allen agrees to 3-year deal with Broncos

Published Mar. 13, 2023 9:23 p.m. EDT

Defensive end Zach Allen has agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $45.75 million contract, per multiple reports. 

The Broncos pursued Allen from the start of the legal free-agency tampering window Monday, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. Allen reunites with Vance Joseph, his defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals who now has the same role in Denver.

Allen has played his entire NFL career with the Cardinals. He has recorded 138 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and 15 pass deflections. This season, Allen had 5.5 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures in 13 games.  He was ranked No. 36 in FOX Sports' list of the top NFL free agents.

Arizona selected Allen out of Boston College in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will now have to replace both of their starting defensive ends from last season.

Denver Broncos
Arizona Cardinals
National Football League
