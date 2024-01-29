National Football League Deebo Samuel pokes fun at C.J. Gardner-Johnson following 49ers' NFC title game comeback Updated Jan. 29, 2024 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

C.J. Gardner-Johnson got a little bit ahead of himself in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The Lions' safety began to wave goodbye to the 49ers crowd in Levi's Stadium after Detroit scored a touchdown to go up 21-7. But that was one of the last high points of Sunday's game for the Lions, who allowed the 49ers to score 27 straight points in the second half to win 34-31 as San Francisco completed one of the biggest comebacks in conference championship game history.

Several hours after Sunday's game ended, Deebo Samuel took to social media to wonder how Gardner-Johnson was doing.

"Somebody go check on lil bruh," Samuel wrote in a social media post with a pair of crying laughing emojis.

Samuel and Gardner-Johnson have beef with each other that extends over the last few months. While Samuel and the Eagles, whom Gardner-Johnson played for in the 2022 season, exchanged trash talk following last season's NFC Championship Game, Samuel and Gardner-Johnson's back-and-forth began in October. Gardner-Johnson criticized Samuel in a pair of social media posts after the 49ers wide receiver got into a scuffle with Browns players during pregame warmups in the Week 6 matchup between San Francisco and Cleveland.

"U see Deeboo Run," Gardner-Johnson wrote with a crying laughing emoji. "Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT [Williams] SAVE HIM."

In an Instagram video, Gardner-Johnson said Samuel shouldn't "be friendly when you see me," adding that the 49ers' star receiver "can't run routes, you're a running back."

Samuel said at the time that he had "no idea" where Gardner-Johnson's issue with him came from, telling the "Up and Adams" show that Gardner-Johnson "just sounds like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and no one knows who he is."

Sunday marked the first time that Samuel and Gardner-Johnson were able to go head-to-head since last season's NFC Championship Game. Ahead of the matchup, Samuel's only comment about Gardner-Johnson was, "Don't pay that no mind, man. He just gotta come in here and strap it up."

A few plays prior to Gardner-Johnson's taunt to 49ers fans, he was penalized for a blindside hit on Samuel following an interception thrown by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The penalty didn't hurt the Lions at the time as they only needed five plays to complete a 46-yard touchdown drive, but Samuel got the ultimate revenge.

"Aye man, you gotta be me when I'm looking," Samuel told reporters of Gardner-Johnson's hit. "That's the only way you gon' get me,"

Samuel and the 49ers ultimately got the last laugh as well. Even though Samuel ended up with eight receptions for 89 yards in the win, Samuel's teammate and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir seemed to take the greatest pleasure in beating Gardner-Johnson.

"He was doing all that talking about Deebo," Lenoir said in an Instagram video of Gardner-Johnson. "Deebo stiff-armed the s--- out of his ass."

