DeAndre Hopkins reportedly nearing deal with Titans

Updated Jul. 16, 2023 2:20 p.m. ET

Former Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported Sunday.

Hopkins will receive a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans that's worth up to $32 million in incentives, NFL Media reported.

The 30-year-old Hopkins became a late entry into 2023 NFL free agency — and is the best player in a class where most impact pieces signed new contracts back in March — when the Cardinals released him on May 26 after months of trade rumors surrounding the veteran wideout.

Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns over nine games in 2022. He missed the first six games of the season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy before missing the last two games of the season due to a knee injury.

Hopkins spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals after spending the first six years of his career with the Texans. Houston drafted Hopkins in 2013 after a standout college career at Clemson.

Across his 10-year NFL career, Hopkins has averaged 85.3 receptions for 1,129.8 yards and 7.1 touchdowns per season. He has made five NFL Pro Bowl rosters (2017-19) and led the league in receiving touchdowns once (2017).

[Arthur: Would DeAndre Hopkins actually make the Titans contenders?]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

National Football League
Tennessee Titans
DeAndre Hopkins
