Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further review of the incident, per NFL Network. Adams apologized for his actions immediately after the game, and followed those comments up with a tweet expressing remorse.

The injured photographer reportedly filed a police report afterward, alleging assault.

In the game's final minute, the Raiders had a chance to move into position for a go-ahead field goal, but Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided into one another and toppled over as Derek Carr's fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Adams then slammed his helmet to the ground in obvious frustration as he returned to the sideline. As he exited the field, Adams unexpectedly encountered a camera operator near the tunnel and pushed him to the ground.

"Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me….MY APOLOGIES man I hope you see this," Adams posted on Twitter.

Las Vegas, which blew an early 17-0 lead, fell to 1-4 on the season – that's tied with four other teams for the worst record in the NFL.

Adams also addressed the situation in the locker room.

"Before I answer that question, I'd like to apologize to the man. ... I bumped him and I pushed him, and he went to the ground, so I want to say sorry to him," Adams said, as reported by the Kansas City Star. "It was just frustration."

