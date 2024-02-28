National Football League Dating Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce a 'better man,' Chiefs coach says Updated Feb. 28, 2024 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have received a lot of attention as their romance has unfolded in public, but according to one member of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff, it's not just for show. In fact, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said that Kelce became a "better man" when he started dating the pop singer.

In a recent episode of "The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac" the NFL coach talked about her positive influence on the team.

"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy," Merritt said. "When my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me, and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us."

He also shared that Swift was coming to the stadiums "privately" well before the news of their relationship broke the internet in September.

"She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," Merritt said.

The couple secretly began dating last summer but later confirmed their relationship when Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24. Throughout the season, Swift attended 13 games, including Kansas City's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Although Merritt said he believed that the international pop star's presence "added" to what the Chiefs were trying to accomplish, many people disliked Swift's presence in the NFL.

"There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis," he said. "So, therefore, you’re our little sister … You’re part of our family."

Despite the outside noise, the couple has remained focused on supporting one another. Just a week after winning his third Super Bowl ring, Kelce traveled to Australia to show support for Swift, who is currently in the middle of her worldwide Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are currently interviewing Merritt for their defensive coordinator opening. The 52-year-old coach has been with the Chiefs since the 2019 season.

