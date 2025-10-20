Daniel Jones Was the Colts Missing Piece, and Now They're the NFL's Best Team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Michael Pittman Jr. believes the Indianapolis Colts are right where they are supposed to be.

With the NFL’s best record at 6-1, Pittman said the Colts were always a player away — and that missing player was … quarterback Daniel Jones?

Yep, Daniel Jones.

"I always knew we had good players here, and we were just missing something," Pittman Jr. said. "And that something is what Dan brought."

It's hard to argue Pittman’s point. Jones, who was named the starter over an ineffective Anthony Richardon at the start of the regular season, is the latest NFL reclamation project playing at an MVP level. The former first round pick the New York Giants gave up on put together another efficient performance in a decisive, 38-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, completing 68% of his passes for 288 passing yards, two touchdown passes and zero interceptions for a 113.4 passer rating.

Jones completed passes to eight different receivers and benefited from excellent pass protection. He was sacked once and hit only four times on 34 pass attempts. Jones isn’t exactly ready to embrace the idea of Indianapolis being the best team in the league, saying the Colts still have work to do.

"Obviously, that’s a good thing and we’re excited about that for sure," a sheepish Jones said, when asked about his team having the best record in the league. "I think we’re proud of how we played to this point. But I’ll keep saying it and I think everyone knows we’ve got a lot in front of us.

"And in order to accomplish what we want to accomplish and be the team we believe we can be. We’ve got to continue to improve and work — sharpen up the things that haven’t been as sharp."

The NFL’s leading rusher with 697 rushing yards and a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns, running back Jonathan Taylor has emerged as legitimate MVP candidate and engine of the Colts’ offense. Taylor finished with 97 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Bolts, which is the third time this season he’s rushed for three touchdowns in a game. Taylor is the fourth player in league history with at least three rushing touchdowns in three of his first seven games of the season, joining Jim Brown (1958), Priest Holmes (2004) and Derrick Henry (2021).

Like Pittman, Taylor pointed to Jones as the player that has added another dimension to what Indianapolis can execute on offense. The Colts have the best net point differential in the league at plus-78. Indianapolis is undefeated at home and leads the league in scoring, averaging 32.3 points per game.

"Daniel coming in, it seemed like he already had the playbook for months," Taylor said. "So, not focusing on just those base plays, but we’re already getting into those checks. And whenever we get into certain looks on defense, what are we going to call? We got into that very early in training camp."

Taylor drives the offense for the Colts, much like the Super Bowl champs had last year in Saquon Barkley. That should come as no surprise, as Colts head coach Shane Steichen served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles before taking over as head coach for the Colts three years ago.

First-round selection tight end Tyler Warren has been a revelation. With his physicality, versatility and playmaking ability, Warren has been impactful in the running game as blocker and runner, along with creating chunk plays in the passing game. And led by perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, the Colts are stout up front offensively. Jones has been sacked just six times in seven games.

Tyler Warren has made a strong case to be considered for Offensive Rookie of the Year, leading the Colts in receiving through the first seven weeks of the season. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the addition of Jones spreading the ball around to a bevy of playmakers, Steichen has leaned into an aggressive approach on offense. Indianapolis is No. 7 in the league, going for it on fourth down 31.6% of the time and the Colts’ 75% conversion percentage is No. 3 in the league.

On his team’s second drive of the game, Steichen chose to go for it on fourth down three times, converting all three times and eventually getting into the end zone on a pass from Jones to Pittman on a fourth-and-2 from L.A.’s 4-yard line.

The Colts scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions of the game and only punted twice.

"You always want to score touchdowns," Steichen said, when asked about going for it on fourth down. "I think it depends on field position, but definitely with No. 10 (Justin Herbert) over there you know they’re an explosive offense. But I felt good about the calls, too, you know what I mean? I think that’s part of it.

"Field position, where you’re at and feeling good with the calls. And I’ve got a lot of trust and faith in our guys on offense to go execute it. That’s kind of the thought process there."

Steichen’s Colts were playing at SoFi for the second time in a month. The only loss for Indianapolis this season was a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, a game they led midway through the fourth quarter.

Sunday’s game was a homecoming for Steichen, who spent nine seasons with the Chargers organization, working his way up from an offensive quality control assistant to offensive coordinator for both Philip Rivers and Herbert.

Making things more nostalgic for Steichen was the Chargers holding their alumni day during pregame festivities and legendary tight end Antonio Gates receiving his Hall of Fame ring of excellence during a halftime ceremony.

"I’ve got a lot of great memories here," Steichen said. "For me it was a little bit emotional because I have so much respect for the Chargers organization, from the top down and coaching all those players. And then seeing the alumni day right before pregame, it was wild."

With the Chargers missing both starting offensive tackles, the Colts' defense took advantage and joined the party in Sunday's game. They sacked Herbert three times, picking him off twice and hitting him 15 times.

The Colts' defense gave the Chargers and Justin Herbert issues for much of Sunday's game. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner led the Colts defensively with five combined tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks.

"You want your best players to make those plays in those big-time moments," Buckner said. "I was able to do that today. And shout out to the rest of the guys for doing their job and allowing me to have time to get there."

The Colts aren’t perfect. They lost top cornerback Charvarius Ward to the injured reserve when he sustained a freak injury on a concussion during pre-game warmups last week. Indianapolis is also waiting for the return of their other cornerback, Jaylon Jones (hamstring). Kicker Spencer Shrader (knee) remains out, replaced by Michael Badgley. And Indianapolis could use another pass rusher defensively.

However, few league observers expected the Colts to be a serious playoff contender at the midpoint this season. And Pittman is enjoying the ride.

"This is the best football I’ve ever been a part of — pop warner, high school or college — this as good as it gets," Pittman said. "So, we’ve got to keep on doing this."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.