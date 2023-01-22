National Football League
Damar Hamlin returns to Highmark Stadium for Bills-Bengals playoff game
National Football League

Damar Hamlin returns to Highmark Stadium for Bills-Bengals playoff game

14 hours ago

Just 20 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game in Cincinnati, Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, visiting his Bills teammates in the locker room before their divisional round matchup with Cincy.

Hamlin has been making regular visits to the Bills' training facility in Orchard Park but cheered from home during the team's wild-card win over the Dolphins last week.

Though Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery — he needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati and spent several days hospitalized in critical condition before eventually returning to Buffalo — his marketing representative cautioned recently that Hamlin still faces a lengthy recovery process ahead of him.

"Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects," Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press. "Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal."

When revealing that Hamlin was regularly visiting his teammates at the Bills' practice facility, head coach Sean McDermott also made clear that Hamlin was taking things "one baby step at a time" and not participating in team meetings.

Meanwhile, Hamlin continues to receive an outpouring of support from within and beyond the sports world. Hamlin was seen posing by a mural of him that went up in a Buffalo neighborhood in the days after his injury, and also recently spoke to New York governor Kathy Hochul.

Hamlin's family also returned to Highmark Stadium, clad in his No. 3 jersey that became a symbol of support for him as he recovered. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who collided with Hamlin shortly before the latter's collapse, also expressed hope that he would get to talk to Hamlin before Sunday's game.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win
National Football League

How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win

5 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles

5 hours ago
The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way
National Football League

The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way

6 hours ago
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
National Football League

Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers

6 hours ago
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
National Football League

NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes