National Football League Dalvin Cook practices with Jets for first time, talks Super Bowl Published Aug. 30, 2023 10:58 a.m. ET

Dalvin Cook stepped into the practice huddle for the New York Jets for the first time and finally settled into his new backfield.

"Now I feel like I’m part of the Jets," a smiling Cook said Tuesday. "Now I feel like I’m part of the team."

It has been a whirlwind past several months for the star running back, who had offseason shoulder surgery, was released by Minnesota for salary cap reasons, visited the Jets during training camp, considered his options before signing with New York and then recently witnessed the birth of his first child.

"It was just a lot going on," Cook said. "Now I get to dig deep into the playbook, get familiar with the guys in the huddle and just have fun with this, with the guys I've got in the locker room. I’m ready to go. It’s a lot of fun."

The 28-year-old running back signed a one-year deal with the Jets two weeks ago, a contract that could be worth up to $8.6 million including incentives. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Cook said one reason he picked the Jets is because of their Super Bowl prospects.

"I think it's very realistic," he told the New York Post on Monday. "Obviously you look at the roster, you look at the people we've added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it's something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part."

Cook added that he believes the Jets "got the pieces" to win a title, and now it's on them to "put it together."

"That's why I came, that's why I'm here, to help any way I can to get to where we need to go, and that's holding up the trophy, and that's what we're trying to do," Cook said.

Dalvin Cook says Jets have "very realistic" chance to win a Super Bowl

Cook is expected to complement Breece Hall, who was a frontrunner for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors until he tore a knee ligament in Week 7 last season. The four-time Pro Bowler is healthy, but will be limited at first — he said he did every drill Tuesday — and so will Hall, who was recently activated from the physically unable to perform list.

"We feel really confident about him and his ability to just hit the ground running," coach Robert Saleh said of Cook. "It’s just a matter of getting his legs underneath him. But at the same time, he hasn’t had a camp, hasn’t had OTAs, he’s been working, he’s been traveling a lot with the baby, so we just have to be smart with him."

But having Cook and Hall in the backfield could mean double trouble for defenses, and that doesn't even count the versatile and shifty Michael Carter mixing in, too.

"A lot of people are going to put us at the top, but we've just got to go put the work in," Cook said. "We've got to go put it on the grass. ... The talent that Breece has, the young talent he has, I think we’re going to be something special together. We've just got to go do it."

Cook is used to being a No. 1 running back, having rushed for more than 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons. He said he has no problem sharing the carries with the Jets in whatever role coordinator Nathaniel Hackett devises for him in his offense.

"I'm kind of excited to see," Cook said. "I've got a great skill set and I come with a unique skill set, which I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I could be explosive from any position around the offense, so I’m just looking forward to how they use me. I’m available, man, for anything."

Robert Saleh says pump the breaks on Jets hype

The opportunity to join quarterback Aaron Rodgers was another big factor in making the Jets an attractive option for Cook. And Cook can call Rodgers a teammate now after six years of seeing him twice a season in the NFC North as an opponent.

"Just being in the huddle with him, it’s like, ‘All right, I’m in the huddle with A-Rod,’" Cook said with a big grin. "I’m on the other side. It’s cool, man, just being around a legend, just soaking up the game and seeing his point of view. You know, when you're in the backfield with a great quarterback, I think communication is key. And I think he’s the best communicator to have been in the huddle from day one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

