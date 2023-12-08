National Football League Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction, odds, picks Published Dec. 8, 2023 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3.5) over the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2). The Cowboys have won four straight games.

The 'Boys scored a 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, while the Eagles performed poorly in a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

A Dallas win would put them in a dead heat with Philadelphia in the NFC East, with four weeks remaining.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds & Betting Lines

Cowboys vs Eagles Betting Information updated as of December 6, 2023, 5:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Cowboys -3.5 -105 -115 52 -108 -112

Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-3.5)

Pick OU: Under (52)

Prediction: Dallas 31 - Philadelphia 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

I hate laying the hook here, and maybe it’s best to wait and hope this line goes back down to 3. 3 is much more of a key number than 4, so if it goes up to 4, it’s not as big of a deal as if it went back down to 3.

Anyway, I like the Cowboys here, they had plenty of opportunities to win their first matchup against the Eagles back in November, and they are at a huge advantage in terms of rest and prep, having not played since last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are in the midst of a gauntlet schedule, having played the Chiefs and Bills down to the wire, followed by a disappointing loss against the rugged 49ers.

The Cowboys have scored 40+ in four straight home games. I'm not sure if they’ll make it five, but I think they roll against a tired Eagles squad.

PICK: Cowboys (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

How to Watch Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas

TV: Watch on NBC

Cowboys vs. Eagles Recent Matchups

Philadelphia has a 3-2 record against Dallas in their last five matchups.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Dallas has scored 126 points versus Philadelphia, while allowing only 115 points.

Dallas Betting Info

Dallas has eight wins in 12 games versus the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

Dallas contests this year have gone over the point total 66.7% of the time (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys have put together a 9-1 record in games they played as moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -192 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 65.8%.

Cowboys Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 263.4 (3,161) 3 Rush yards 117 (1,404) 11 Points scored 32.3 (388) 1 Pass yards against 181.1 (2,173) 5 Rush yards against 106 (1,272) 12 Points allowed 18.3 (220) 4

Dallas' Key Players

Offense

Dak Prescott has 3,234 passing yards (fifth in the NFL), 26 touchdowns (first in the NFL) and six interceptions this year. He has completed 70.1% of his passes, averaging 269.5 yards per game and 7.9 per attempt.

In addition to his passing stats, Prescott has 174 rushing yards (third on the Cowboys), with two rushing touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has caught 90 passes (third in the NFL) on 121 targets for 1,182 total yards (second in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 7.5 catches and 98.5 yards per game in 12 games.

Tony Pollard's output on the ground this season includes 737 yards (ninth in the NFL) and five TDs. He's averaging 61.4 yards per game and 4.1 per attempt (23rd in the NFL).

Pollard has 42 catches on 50 targets for 248 yards, but he has yet to score a receiving touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has 37 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 52 times in the passing game, and averages 3.4 receptions and 45.2 yards through 11 games played.

Defense

Over on defense, Micah Parsons has 42 tackles, 13 TFL, and 11.5 sacks in 2023.

Daron Bland has 54 tackles, one TFL, and eight interceptions this season. He's third on the Cowboys in tackles.

Damone Clark has collected 77 tackles and four TFL this year. He leads the Cowboys in tackles.

So far this season, Markquese Ball has 65 tackles and one TFL. He's second on the Cowboys in tackles.

Philadelphia Betting Info

Philadelphia has gone 7-3-2 against the spread this year.

This year, Philadelphia games have hit the over seven times.

The Eagles have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Philadelphia has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +160 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 38.5%.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 235.7 (2,828) 13 Rush yards 126 (1,512) 8 Points scored 27.4 (329) 4 Pass yards against 260.3 (3,123) 29 Rush yards against 90.3 (1,084) 4 Points allowed 24 (288) 24

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,995 yards this year, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is completing 66.5% of his passes while averaging 249.6 yards per game and 7.4 per attempt.

Hurts has also rushed for 12 touchdowns and 430 yards (second on the Eagles).

A.J. Brown has 1,164 receiving yards (fourth in the NFL) and seven touchdowns (fifth in the NFL) on 81 receptions (eighth in the NFL), while being targeted 118 times.

D'Andre Swift is averaging 65.3 rushing yards per game this season (783 total yards to rank fourth in the NFL), while scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Swift's offensive output includes 36 receptions (3 per game) on 45 targets for 208 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

DeVonta Smith has 834 receiving yards and six touchdowns from 64 receptions after getting 87 targets.

Defense

Reed Blankenship's 2023 output includes 77 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions in 10 games. He is second on the Eagles in tackles.

Kevin Byard's stat sheet includes one interception as well as 89 tackles and two passes defended.

Nicholas Morrow has recorded three sacks (fourth on the Eagles) as well as nine TFL and 55 tackles in the 2023 season.

Haason Reddick's season stats include 29 tackles, 10 TFL, and 9.5 sacks in 10 games.

Cowboys vs. Eagles is a 'must-win' for Dak's Cowboys | The Carton Show Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident his team can defeat the other two NFC juggernauts, the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. While Craig Carton agrees Dak Prescott is playing great football, he wonders if their schedule has the Cowboys feeling more confident than they should. He’s joined by Willie Colon and David Jacoby to preview the big matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles.

