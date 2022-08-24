National Football League
Cowboys star Micah Parsons to join 'Undisputed' during NFL season Cowboys star Micah Parsons to join 'Undisputed' during NFL season
National Football League

Cowboys star Micah Parsons to join 'Undisputed' during NFL season

42 mins ago

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will be joining "Undisputed" each Tuesday during the NFL season, the show announced Wednesday.

Parsons' weekly appearances will be the first of their kind on the show, as the All-Pro linebacker will offer a regular peek behind the curtain of America's most notorious football team.

Dallas Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless couldn't have been more elated to hear the news.

Micah Parsons to join Undisputed on Tuesdays this NFL season

Micah Parsons to join Undisputed on Tuesdays this NFL season
This fall, Dallas Cowboys’ superstar linebacker Micah Parsons will be joining us live on Undisputed Tuesdays during the NFL season.

"When I first heard this news, it made my day, my week, my month, my year, my career!" Bayless said. "Congratulations to us! Welcome, Micah Parsons.

"Last night, I texted with our man Lil Wayne – who hates the Cowboys but loves him some Micah – and Wayne was overjoyed to hear this because Wayne spent some time with Micah this offseason and believes he's going to be special on and off the football field. Here we go, we get Micah every Tuesday!"

Shannon Sharpe couldn't help but show his excitement as well.

"That's a big deal for us, Skip," Sharpe said. "To have a current player that's actually playing come on and discuss with us. … To get him, an active player of his caliber, to talk to us throughout the entirety of the season is a big deal."

Sharpe stressed though, that despite Parson's growing stardom, he wouldn't shy away from asking him the hardball questions.

"He's not stronger than me," Sharpe asserted. "He might outrun me with two repaired hips, but he can't see your boy in that weight room. He don't want no parts of this."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
National Football League

Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Interesting team getting bet on to win Super Bowl
National Football League

NFL odds: Interesting team getting bet on to win Super Bowl

2 hours ago
Derek Carr unbothered by Tom Brady-Raiders rumors
National Football League

Derek Carr unbothered by Tom Brady-Raiders rumors

7 hours ago
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks 'might have two No. 1s'
National Football League

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks 'might have two No. 1s'

15 hours ago
Josh Allen, Bills still 'taste' bitter playoff defeat vs. Chiefs
National Football League

Josh Allen, Bills still 'taste' bitter playoff defeat vs. Chiefs

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes