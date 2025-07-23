National Football League Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens: CeeDee Lamb and I are 'Mario Bros.' Updated Jul. 23, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are plenty of great duos in history – Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr., R2-D2 and C-3PO, Woody and Buzz Lightyear. But Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has another iconic pair in mind when he thinks of him and CeeDee Lamb.

Mario and Luigi.

"Just different types of styles of play. A lot of people over the years got different styles of play, but CeeDee's a certain type of guy. Then, I'm a certain type of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it's like Mario Bros," Pickens said on Tuesday, according to NFL.com. "We definitely can do something special."

Pickens, who said that he's "definitely excited to run better plays" with the Cowboys, is entering his first season in Dallas, who acquired the receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom Pickens spent the first three years of his NFL career (2022-24).

Last season, Pickens totaled 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns across 14 regular-season games; he missed three games due to a hamstring injury. Across his three-year stint in Pittsburgh, Pickens averaged 58 receptions for 947 yards and four touchdowns per season, most notably leading the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception in 2023.

Lamb, a four-time Pro Bowler, totaled 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 regular-season games in 2024; he missed the last two games of the season due to a shoulder injury. The year prior (2023), Lamb led the NFL with 135 receptions, while totaling 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past four seasons and 100-plus receptions in each of the past three seasons.

Last season, Pickens ranked 27th among wide receivers with a 76.9 overall grade, while Lamb ranked 26th with a 77.3 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The first chance to see "Mario Bros" in action is on Aug. 9, when the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams on the road in their preseason opener, with a Sept. 4 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles being the 2025 NFL regular-season opener.

