Cowboys Complete Improbable Comeback

The morning window of Week 2 of the NFL season saw it all, including a comeback for the ages out in Big D.

Here are the key takeaways from the Sunday's early slate of games:

The Dak-Attack Comeback

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys rallied from a 20-0 deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 40-39, converting a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Four fumbles and two failed fake punts contributed to Dallas being behind the 8-ball for the majority of the day, but the club put its faith in Prescott, and he posted a massive second half to get the Cowboys' first win of the season.

Prescott threw for 332 yards and 1 TD, and scored 3 rushing TDs in the final 30 minutes.

With his performance, Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history with over 400 passing yards (he finished the day with 450 yards through the air) and 3 rushing TDs in the same game.

Based on how Dak showed up at Jerry World this morning, fans should have seen this coming.

A Giant Injury

Giants RB Saquon Barkley's day ended early, as he was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the franchise fears the worst.

Barkley totaled 4 rushes for 28 yards before his exit.

Giants QB Daniel Jones struggled without his key playmaker, ending the day with no touchdowns, a lost fumble and an interception.

Jones now has 27 turnovers since the start of last season, second-most in the NFL behind only former Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston.

Superstar Jared Goff?

Rams QB Jared Goff took his Tinseltown act to Philly on Sunday – and it was a hit.

He finished the day 20-for-27 passing, racking up 267 yards and 3 TDs in the Rams' 37-19 victory over the Eagles.

Goff got off to a blazing start, converting all three passing TDs in the first 20 minutes, including on the first drive of the game.

He had a little help from his supporting cast, too, specifically TE Tyler Higbee, who caught all three of Goff's TD passes for the now 2-0 Rams.

Battle of unheralded QBs

The game might have come down to a field goal, but QB play was the story of the day in the Titans-Jaguars matchup.

Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill led the Titans to their second win of the season by throwing for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew finished with 339 yards and 3 TDs, with his final two scores coming in the fourth quarter as he tried to mount a comeback for Jacksonville.

Tennessee held off the Jacksonville, 33-30, with a late field goal from Stephen Gostkowski sealing the win for the Titans.

Rough day for Captain Kirk

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had a Sunday performance he might want to soon forget.

Cousins went 11-for-26 (42.3 completion percentage) with 113 yards and no TDs. Meanwhile, he threw 3 interceptions.

Three of those completions and 31 of those yards came on the opening drive of the game, and the Vikings fell to the Colts, 28-11.

Minnesota is now 0-2 on the season after Cousins' rough day.

It's Tompa Time

The Tom Brady era in Tampa has officially begun.

After a dissapointing Week 1 performance against New Orlenas, Brady bounced back in a major way.

Brady looked right at home in Tampa, finishing 23-for-35 passing for 217 yards and a TD, although he did throw his third interception of the young season.

Brady connected with WR Mike Evans seven times for 104 yards and a 23-yard TD.

For Brett Farve, there was never a doubt that today would be Tom's day.

Gase Closed

The San Francisco 49ers contracted the injury bug on Sunday, as QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Nick Bosa and RB Raheem Mostert were ruled out for the second half.

Luckily, their absences weren't heavily felt, as the Jets left their engines at home.

To add insult to injury, Jets coach Adam Gase's decision to kick a field goal from the 7-yard line while down 21 points was not a popular choice.

The 49ers won, 31-13.

Big Ben is back

Week 1 was merely a preview of what to expect from the Steelers' signal-caller this season. He earned a 26-21 win over the Broncos, posting 267 yards through the air to go along with 3 TDs.

And en route to the victory, Big Ben was breaking records.

Roethlisberger now has 56,774 career passing yards, and he has boasted over a passer rating over 100 in his first 2 games of the season for the 4th time in his career.

The Steelers have made the Super Bowl in each of the previous 3 instances.

Aaron Jones lead the Pack

Last week, the Packers won their season-opener behind Aaron Rodgers and his arm.

But this week, the W came behind his backfield mate Aaron Jones.

Jones accounted for 168 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs, while adding 68 receiving yards and another TD. It marked his second career game with both a rushing and receiving TD.

His biggest play of the day came on Green Bay's opening drive in the second half.

Beast Mode

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might not be the real 'Beast Mode,

but he went beast mode on this run.

Allen threw for 417 yards and 4 TDs in Buffalo's 31-28 win over Miami.

His 417 passing yards were the most by a Bills QB since Drew Bledsoe also threw for 417 against the then-Oakland Raiders in 2002.

His yardage and 4 TDs were also career-highs.

