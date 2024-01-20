National Football League Dak Prescott's brother wants him out of Dallas because of 'so-called fans' Updated Jan. 20, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are reeling from yet another early playoff exit, as is the fan base — including the veteran quarterback's family.

It appears to have reached a breaking point for Tad Prescott, Dak's older brother, who posted on social media Saturday that he wants his brother out of Dallas because of the "so-called fans."

Fan rage over Prescott and the Cowboys comes in the wake of the team's 48-32 wild-card round loss at home to the Green Bay Packers . They trailed 27-0 in the first half and 48-16 in the second half.

While Prescott threw for 403 yards in the loss, the bulk of that production came with Dallas out of striking distance. He also threw two interceptions in the first half, including a pick-6.

Prescott had arguably the best regular season of his eight-year career, totaling 4,516 passing yards, an NFL -best 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. Prescott's passer rating and completion percentage were career-bests. He also rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year, boasts a career 73-41 regular-season record across his eight seasons in Dallas. Still, Dallas is just 2-5 with him in the postseason.

Prescott, 30, has one season remaining on a four-year, $160 million deal.

