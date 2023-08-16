National Football League Dak Prescott pulls Micah Parsons aside after multiple fights in Cowboys training camp Published Aug. 16, 2023 9:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are showing some added fire as they ramp up for a season with big expectations.

Star pass-rusher Micah Parsons was right in the middle of the second of two fights that broke out during the team's training camp practices in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday, one day after Parsons left practice early with an apparent minor lower leg injury.

After helping break up the scrap, quarterback Dak Prescott pulled Parsons aside and appeared to be giving the third-year linebacker some advice.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, who had previously told media members that he does not like fights at training camp, ripped into his team at the end-of-practice huddle — complete with a confident declaration from Parsons.

Parsons said after the practice that he was glad to spark some fight in the offensive line, vowing to "beat them up" so both the offensive and defensive units can become better.

An earlier fight broke out Wednesday between Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams and offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, while fellow offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz was involved in both scraps.

The Cowboys were not the only team to have a fight during training camp Wednesday. Rams running back Cam Akers reportedly got ejected from a joint practice with the Raiders after tangling with star Las Vegas pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes had to intervene when Travis Kelce started a fight against a couple of Chiefs defensive players in their practice.

