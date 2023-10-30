National Football League Dak Prescott NFL MVP Odds and Props 2023 Published Oct. 30, 2023 5:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the favorites to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award this year is Dak Prescott, who currently has the ninth-best odds in the league, at +3500.

Entering Week 9, Prescott is averaging 233.9 passing yards per game (1,637 total). Other season stats include 10 TD passes, five interceptions and a 71.0% completion percentage (157-for-221), plus 23 carries for 104 yards one touchdown.

Dak Prescott MVP Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +3500 9th Bet $100 to win $3,500

Click here to view the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl, NFL Playoffs and Division odds!

ADVERTISEMENT

Dak Prescott Betting Insights (2023)

Prescott averages 7.4 yards per attempt as a passer this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

He has accounted for 11 of his team's 15 touchdowns on offense this season, or 73.3%.

He averages 4.5 yards per carry (104 yards on 23 attempts).

Prescott accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 221 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

He has three red zone rushing attempts (5.9% of team share), while his team runs on 55.4% of its plays in the red zone on the season.

The Cowboys have made 27 trips to the red zone this season. Once there, they've attempted 41 passes and 51 runs.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Dak Prescott's Weekly Performance (2023)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 13 24 143 0 0 1 6 0 Week 2 Jets 31 38 255 2 0 6 14 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 25 40 249 1 1 3 24 0 Week 4 Patriots 28 34 261 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @49ers 14 24 153 1 3 1 2 0 Week 6 @Chargers 21 30 272 1 0 7 40 1 Week 8 Rams 25 31 304 4 1 4 19 0

Dak Prescott's Fantasy Stats (2022)

Ranked 21st overall in the NFL and 16th at his position, Prescott has picked up 111.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) so far in 2023.

In his past three games, Prescott is 60-of-85 for 729 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries with one TD. He has accumulated 57.3 fantasy points (19.1 per game).

Prescott has completed 113 of 159 passes for 1,239 yards, throwing for eight touchdowns with five interceptions, and has run for 84 yards on 16 carries tacking on one TD in his past five games. He has accumulated 86.0 fantasy points (17.2 per game) in that time.

In Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Dak Prescott posted a season-high 28.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 25-of-31 (80.6%), 304 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

In Week 5 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott posted a season-low 4.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 14-of-24 (58.3%), 153 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

Cowboys Players with Postseason Award Odds

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +10000 (14th in NFL) +180 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +3500 (9th in NFL) Dorance Armstrong Jr. +15000 (30th in NFL) Stephon Gilmore +20000 (42nd in NFL)

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more