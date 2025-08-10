National Football League Dak Prescott Makes Bold Prediction for Cowboys and Rams In 2025 NFL Season Updated Aug. 10, 2025 10:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys might not have their top defensive player in Micah Parsons, but that isn’t preventing Dak Prescott from making big proclamations for the 2025 season.

In a conversation with Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke that was captured by WFAA, the Cowboys quarterback said he believed Saturday’s preseason matchup wasn’t the last time the two teams would meet up this year.

"We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship," Prescott told Kroenke.

Prescott left the conversation after that, but his statement left Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones grinning. Still, Dallas has a big hill to climb in order to reach the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys went 7-10 last year, with Prescott missing the back half of the season due to a hamstring injury.

While Prescott is back in the fold for 2025, questions linger about the rest of the Cowboys’ roster. Of course, Parsons’ contract debacle remains the greatest. The star edge rusher, who's arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL, continues to be a hold-in at Cowboys practice, refusing to participate after requesting a trade.

Beyond the drama with Parsons, Dallas didn’t make many notable veteran acquisitions this offseason outside of trading for wide receiver George Pickens. It swapped head coaches as well, firing Mike McCarthy and promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to become a first-time head coach.

As the Cowboys made those moves to try and close the gap with the defending Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, the Rams were the closest team to taking down the Eagles last postseason. Los Angeles had the ball at Philadelphia’s 13-yard line in the final two minutes before losing 26-22 in the divisional round. So, the Rams were already knocking on the door of appearing in the NFC Championship Game last season. Los Angeles also made some upgrades on its roster over the offseason. It added wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Poona Ford in free agency to go with its relatively young roster that’s made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

On top of the Cowboys’ losing record last season, it has been a long time since "America’s Team" has played in the NFC title game. The last time they played for the NFC title was in 1996, giving them the longest active NFC Championship Game drought after the Washington Commanders reached the NFC title game this past season.

Oddsmakers don’t seem to be bullish on the idea of a Cowboys-Rams NFC Championship Game, either. As of Aug. 10, the Rams have the sixth-best odds to win the conference (+1000), while the Cowboys hold the 10th-best odds to win the NFC (+2200), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

