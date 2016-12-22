d BY Fansided and George Stockburger/FanSided via NFL Mocks • December 22, 2016 share facebook twitter reddit link

Sep 13, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Former NFL coach Buddy Ryan on the sideline before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Buddy

Buddy Ryan

Apr 15, 2016; Metairie, LA, USA; A man plays the song

Will Smith

Nov 5, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; A sign honoring former Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Sam Foltz (27) will greet players on their way to the field for the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Foltz

Sep 24, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Fans display a Sadler Strong banner honoring Mike Sadler former punter for Michigan State Spartans who was killed in a car accident over the summer prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Sadler

Dec 6, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Zurlon Tipton (37) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Zurlon Tipton

Jan 3, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Jets helmet and an NFL football during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Joe McKnight

Dec 9, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; A general view inside the Islamic Center of Boulder where funeral services were held for former NFL and Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam the 1994 Heisman Trophy winner who was found dead Monday night in Eben G. Fine Park in Boulder of a suspected suicide. He was 42. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rashaan Salaam

Aug 29, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland (86) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Konrad Reuland

Aug 12, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Minnesota Vikings logo on a helmet in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Vikings won 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Green

Aug 22, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (17) makes a move against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tray Walker (25) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tray Walker

Dec 28, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Zurlon Tipton (37) rushes against Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Quentin Groves (53) during the second half at LP Field. Colts defeated the Titans 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Groves

Aug 20, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins fan Chief Zee on the field before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Chief Zee

Nov 28, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of Philadelphia Eagles logo in the locker room corridor during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marion Campbell

Sep 19, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The number of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (not pictured) is retired alongside the numbers of Reggie White (92), Pete Retzlaff (44), Chuck Bednarik (60) and Al Wistert (70) during halftime of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Al Wistert

Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Byrd

Sep 20, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; A general shot of a Chicago Bears logo light prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; New York, NY, USA; The Heisman Trophy stands on a podium during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the 2016 Heisman Trophy awards ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Lattner

Dec 6, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Colts at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Marchibroda

Dec 14, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; New York Jets logo prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Winston Hill

Oct 30, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; General view of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) helmet on top of footballs before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Allen, 77, American football player (San Diego Chargers)

Feb 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; (L-R) Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016 enshrinees Rich Stanfel (representing late father Dick Stanfel), Justin Stabler, Jack Stabler (representing late grandfather Ken Stabler), Orlando Pace, Kevin Greene, Brett Favre, Tony Dungy and Eddie DeBartolo Jr. pose for a photo at a press conference to announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 – 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 28, 2014; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 13, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Clarence Brooks on his sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 20, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; A general shot of a Chicago Bears logo light prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

