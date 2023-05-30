National Football League Cowboys X Factors: Michael Gallup, Mazi Smith and 3 other players to watch Published May. 30, 2023 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's the perfect time of year to daydream. The NFL's OTAs are underway, but the grind of training camp is still in a far-off haze. It's the perfect time of year to speculate. Which rookies are breakout stars? Which unsung players will make an impressive leap forward?

That's what this article hopes to identify: the biggest x-factors on the Cowboys' roster. The players whose fortunes could shake up the season.

It's worth noting that this isn't a list of the best or most impactful players. You won't find Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons here, because we know exactly how important they are to the Cowboys' success. Think of it more as the guys with the most variance heading into 2023.

Edge rusher Sam Williams

The game's most well-worn adage is that players see their biggest improvements between Years 1 and 2. Mike McCarthy is a believer in this philosophy, as he annually talks about which of his players are ready to make ‘the jump.'

What kind of impact would we see if Williams made that jump at one of football's most important positions? The Cowboys drafted him 56th overall last year to add to their pass rush now and in the future, and he showed flashes of ability last season.

But the Dallas edge depth chart is both crowded and talented. Williams' four sacks as a rookie tied for sixth on the team, and he managed to play an average of just 24% of the team's defensive snaps. Still, the fact that he managed seven quarterback hits and 22 total pressures in such a limited workload speaks to his talent.

It will be easier said than done, as he's fighting proven vets like Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong for playing time. But if a player as talented as Williams can develop another level of production in Year 2, to go along with the likes of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys could make a case for having the NFL's best pass rush.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Maybe it's a reach to include a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year on a list of unknown variables, but it feels fair for several reasons. For starters, Gilmore turns 33 at the start of the season. Entering his 12th NFL season, it's fair to be unsure of how well he'll hold up.

A skilled cornerback can ply his trade past his athletic prime, but football is still a young man's game. The other question is fit, which is much less troubling. This is Gilmore's first year with a new team and a new scheme. But pairing his All-Pro production with Dan Quinn's defensive acumen, it's much easier to bank on.

Even at an advanced age, it's a comfortable bet Gilmore will be a useful starter. He started 16 games for Indianapolis last season, and his coverage grade of 81.1 was ninth-best in the NFL according to PFF.

The question is just how good he can be. Partnering with a fellow All-Pro in Trevon Diggs, Gilmore should see his fair share of favorable matchups. The potency of the Dallas pass rush should also be an asset, as pressure is often a secondary's best friend.

Gilmore's floor should be high, making him a positive addition no matter what. But if he even approaches his DPOY ceiling from 2019, it could take Quinn's defense to a new level.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup

It was always a mistake for the Cowboys to expect big things from Michael Gallup in 2022. If you'll recall, the veteran wideout tore his ACL during Week 17 of the 2022 season, meaning it would always be a challenge to return for the start of 2023.

To his credit, Gallup was back in the lineup by Week 4, but rarely did he approach the level of play that earned him a $57 million contract extension. He finished with more than 50 receiving yards just once in 14 games, and he didn't exhibit the same level of deep-ball and contested-catch ability that marked his career from 2018-21.

As the saying goes, athletes don't fully recover from torn ligaments until their second year, and the hope is that Gallup will be the latest proof. With roughly 15 months between himself and the injury, he's recently stated that he's "feeling springy" again during a full offseason of preparation. The fun thing for him is that there will be less pressure in 2023. Whereas the Cowboys inexplicably thrust a major role on him last year, this spring they traded for a capable No. 2 receiver in Brandin Cooks. That addition combined with CeeDee Lamb leaves room for Gallup to thrive in a solid receiver room, which is exactly how he broke out behind Lamb and Amari Cooper.

At his best, Gallup has proven himself as a 1,000-yard receiver capable of punishing a defense in spurts. He doesn't need to be that guy consistently, but he can do wonders for the Cowboys' offense if he re-discovers that ability.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith

What else is new? Tyron Smith has belonged on lists like this since at least 2017, as his annual injury issues have become their own segment of Cowboys lore.

For the last seven years, it's been a given that the All-Pro left tackle was going to miss at least a chunk of the season. But it's gotten worse in recent years. Smith was absent for all but two games in 2020, and his preseason knee injury last summer cost him 13 games on the year.

Once again in 2023, it's time to wonder just how much Smith can provide to this offensive line. To his credit, he gave the Cowboys six totals starts — four in the regular season, two in the playoffs — upon returning from injury last season. He's still a high-level starter when he's healthy, it's just a matter of how long that will be the case.

Smith's availability is of particular interest at this point. Terence Steele isn't practicing at OTAs as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL and MCL, which creates some uncertainty at offensive tackle. Smith has obvious credentials at left tackle and has recently proven his ability to play on the right side. The Cowboys need him healthy and available until Steele is ready, at the very least. And in a perfect world, the trio of Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Steele would be among the league's best tackle groups — provided they're healthy.

As is often the case with Smith, and with the Dallas offensive line in general, it's a question that can't fully be answered. But his availability would put the Cowboys in a much more advantageous situation.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith

Let's see just how well the Cowboys' blueprint comes to fruition.

Draft picks are about so much more than one season, but it's also fair to say that front offices have a clear rookie plan in mind. For Mazi Smith, the obvious hope is that he can step in and be both an immediate starter and a clear upgrade at a thin position.

Good as it might have been overall, the Dallas defense had a noted weakness against the run last year. The Cowboys allowed an average of 129 rushing yards per week, and PFF graded them as the No. 20 run defense in the league.

Enter Smith, who is very clear about what's expected from him at the outset. "I know that they brought me in to stop the run," he said on draft night. "They brought me in to be a big, dominant, physical presence on the inside and it's my job to do that."

Even if that's all he brings to the table in 2023, it's hard to underestimate the effect Smith could have. In addition to stopping the run, he could also occupy blockers who would otherwise climb to eliminate Dallas linebackers from the play. If he simply occupies space in the middle, he could clog running lanes while also making life easier on players behind him. If he's especially good at his job, he could call for extra blockers — thereby creating one-on-one matchups for the Cowboys' edge rushers.

It's easy to get excited by the possibilities, and that was obviously part of the Cowboys' thought process on draft night. But everything is a best-case scenario on draft night. It's now on Smith to justify the decision. If he does, he could be the Cowboys' best addition of the offseason.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

