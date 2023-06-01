Dallas Cowboys Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (fibula) 'ahead of schedule' with rehab Updated Jun. 1, 2023 8:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tony Pollard's breakout campaign last season ended on a sour note, as the Dallas Cowboys running back suffered a fractured fibula in their NFC divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The good news for Dallas is that the 26-year-old breakout star seems to be inching closer to being back to 100 percent, as Pollard recently shared that his recovery is going even better than expected.

"Right now, I'm feeling really good about where I am — a little bit ahead of schedule," Pollard told reporters Thursday. "Being able to get out there for the walkthrough parts and to be out there with the team, get out there and get my feet wet.

"I'm not really limited at this point, it's just [about] being smart with it. Just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I'm in tip-top shape, so there's not a fall-off."

Pollard later said that he feels "faster" and will be "ready" for the team's 2023 regular-season opener on the road against the NFC East rival New York Giants.

Pollard totaled 1,007 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry last season while hauling in 39 receptions for 371 yards and three scores. That output led to his first Pro Bowl honor.

Dallas placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Pollard and released former All-Pro Ezekiel Elliott, its primary running back for the better part of the last seven seasons, in March. Outside of Pollard, the Cowboys' running back room now includes Malik Davis, free-agent signee Ronald Jones and sixth-round draft pick Deuce Vaughn.

Pollard's role has gradually increased with the Cowboys since his 2019 rookie season, culminating in last year's nearly even split with Elliott in touches (Zeke: 248; Pollard: 232).

When he returns, Pollard is ready to make hay as the bell-cow back.

"We've got a great stable of backs here, but it does feel good when they look at you personally as the lead back in the room," Pollard said. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity, and I'm ready to make the most of it."

