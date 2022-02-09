Dallas Cowboys
Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the same class as Kirk Cousins? Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the same class as Kirk Cousins?
Dallas Cowboys

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the same class as Kirk Cousins?

2 hours ago

When Dak Prescott inked a four-year, $160 million deal back on March 8, 2021, everything changed for the Cowboys’ quarterback.

His "overachieving" story was over. The "underdog" narrative that came along with him after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft was essentially no more.

Prescott put together a solid 2021 campaign, throwing for 4,449 yards and a career-best 27 touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to an NFC East title and a spot in the postseason. But Prescott and the Cowboys fell flat once again in the playoffs, dropping a 23-17 decision to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

With the loss, Prescott’s career playoff record dropped to 1-3, which resulted in the following thoughts from Colin Cowherd.

"Dak is kind of in the same class as Kirk Cousin," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "We don’t put him in the Josh Allen class. We don’t put in him in the Kyler Murray-dynamic class. We don’t put him in Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or Brady’s class."

When taking a closer look at Prescott’s and Cousins’ stats over the past six years, the numbers are very comparable.

Both Cousins and Prescott have played in exactly 97 games in their respective NFL careers. Prescott has started 85 of those games, while Cousins has started 95. Prescott holds a career passing percentage of 66.6% since 2016, while Cousins sits at 67.4%. Prescott has thrown for 22,083 yards and 143 touchdowns during the span, while Cousins has thrown for 25,397 yards and 176 touchdowns.

From a win-loss standpoint, Prescott has a 53-32 (.623) mark as an NFL starter, while Cousins sports a 48-45-2 record (.505). Prescott does have more playoff appearances than Cousins (four), but he is just 1-3 in the postseason, while Cousins is 1-2 as a starter in the playoffs.

Prescott's 1-3 mark in the postseason is identical to the playoff record former Cowboys QB Tony Romo had in his first six years in Dallas.

When it comes to head-to-head matchups, Prescott holds a 4-1 record against Cousins.

Following Sunday's Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, FOX Bet is expected to release new odds for the 2022 campaign. 

Where will Prescott and the Cowboys land on that list? 

It's possible a Super Bowl is the only way Prescott can launch himself into a new tear of comparisons.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl 2022: Bengals win would equal NFL's greatest turnarounds
Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals win would equal NFL's greatest turnarounds

1 day ago
Why Jerry Jones stuck with Mike McCarthy in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys

Why Jerry Jones stuck with Mike McCarthy in Dallas

1 day ago
NFL coaching changes: Texans to hire Smith, Saints go with Allen
National Football League

NFL coaching changes: Texans to hire Smith, Saints go with Allen

2 days ago
2022 Pro Bowl Top Plays: AFC tops NFC in Sunday Showcase
National Football League

2022 Pro Bowl Top Plays: AFC tops NFC in Sunday Showcase

3 days ago
2022 Pro Bowl: Micah Parsons, Mac Jones top list of rookie stars
National Football League

2022 Pro Bowl: Micah Parsons, Mac Jones top list of rookie stars

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes