Cowboys QB Dak Prescott rocks Yankees jersey amid New York Giants speculation Published Jun. 19, 2024 12:08 a.m. ET

While the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have been tight-lipped on the nine-year veteran's future with the franchise, a recent fashion choice by the quarterback may be doing some talking of its own.

Prescott, who is attending this year's Tight End University in Nashville led by FOX Sports' Greg Olsen, arrived on Monday sporting a New York Yankees jersey – which immediately got the internet talking.

While Prescott could just be Yankees fan (like some Cowboys fans are), some suspected that the quarterback was perhaps hinting at a possible move to the Big Apple after his contract expires next season. More specifically, a move to the Cowboys' division rival New York Giants.

" First Things First " host Nick Wright even floated the idea in May while speaking on "The Herd" of Prescott joining the G-Men as a package deal with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, stating: "Bill gets to come back from the Giants, they get to steal away the Cowboys' quarterback and answer that problem."

Prescott is entering the final season of his four-year deal and appears to be headed for unrestricted free agency barring an extension agreement.

