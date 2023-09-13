National Football League Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa channels Oprah vs. Giants: 'You all get a sack!' Updated Sep. 13, 2023 9:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys held a sack party as part of their 40-0 win over the New York Giants in their 2023 regular-season opener.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked seven times on Sunday, the most sacks the Cowboys have had in a season-opener since 1994. As they did something that hadn't been done since the ‘90s, Osa Odighizuwa channeled an iconic saying made by a '90s star as captured by "Inside the NFL."

"Let's make these [expletive] quit before halftime," Demarcus Lawrence told his teammates. "Let's make them quit before halftime!

"You get a sack!" Odighizuwa responded, playing off Oprah Winfrey's iconic moment from her television show, when she told everyone they were getting a new car. "You all get a sack!

"Now, for those of you in the audience today, if you look underneath your seat, you'll find there … a sack!"

Odighizuwa followed the command made by Lawrence late in the first half, sacking Jones on the final play before the break to keep the Giants off the scoreboard. The relentless defensive effort from the Cowboys continued in the second half, with Odighizuwa sacking Jones again on the Giants' first possession of the half.

Odighizuwa was one of two Cowboys players to record two sacks on Sunday, and one of five to be credited with one. Dorance Armstrong was the other player with two sacks, while DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons each had a sack as well.

But Lawrence was hungry for even more.

"How many sacks did we get?" Lawrence asked in the locker room following the game.

He was disappointed when he heard it was only seven.

"Dang," Lawrence replied.

Lawrence told reporters that the Cowboys wanted nine, which would've matched their franchise's Week 1 high. The record for the most by any NFL team in a game is 14.

The Cowboys' dominant pass rush on Sunday didn't come as a surprise, though, to their top defensive player.

"No doubt in my mind," Parsons told reporters on the confidence of the Cowboys' pass rush entering Sunday. "I saw it before anybody. I said, ‘I can't wait to get to New York.' I already knew we was coming. Just because when preparation meets execution, I don't think there's no one that can beat us."

As the Cowboys kept getting to Jones in the rain at MetLife Stadium, the Giants quarterback remained in the game through New York's penultimate drive. Brian Daboll explained to reporters after the game that he wanted to "try to get something positive going" for Jones and the offense after the game, but his decision was widely criticized.

Parsons joined the chorus of critics, ripping the Giants in the latest episode of his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons."

"It's called protecting your guy — something I thought the Giants should have done," Parsons said. "I don't think Daniel Jones should have been in that game in the fourth quarter. I thought they should have protected him and pulled him out. Barring injury, their season would be over without Daniel Jones.

"I do not agree with Daniel Jones staying out there until that last drive, I thought that was wrong," Parsons added. "I thought that was deceiving.

"That's your franchise quarterback, and he's out there with a backup offensive line still getting sacked and hit. I just didn't understand. Maybe it was a prove-it moment by the Giants — I have no idea — a learning lesson, who knows. But I thought Daniel Jones should have got pulled out."

Parsons and the Cowboys will face the Giants again in Week 10.

