Cowboys' Micah Parsons played through knee injury all season

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons’ phenomenal rookie season was one for the record books.

And it keeps getting more impressive.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the 22-year-old revealed that he hyper-extended his knee during the Cowboys’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in preseason training camp. Parsons said it bothered him throughout the entirety of the season, but that he played through the nagging knee issue nonetheless.

The former Penn State star and No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft dazzled on the field last year.

Parsons finished the year with 13 sacks, the sixth-most in the league, and the third-most tackles for loss in the league with 20. He also added three forced fumbles and ended the year with the fourth-most pressures.

During the regular season, Parsons became the first Cowboys rookie in franchise history to reach 10 sacks in his first season in the NFL after surpassing DeMarcus Ware's record for the most sacks by a rookie in Cowboys history (eight sacks in 2005). Parsons is just the 13th linebacker in league history to post 10 sacks as a rookie.

And despite missing Dallas' Week 18 finale, Parsons played over 78% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps last year, which is the most of any linebacker or defensive lineman.

He just played in the 2022 Pro Bowl and was named a First-Team All-Pro — a rarity for any rookie. What's more, Parsons is expected to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night. Some football fans even think he should be recognized as the league's top defensive player overall.

Regardless of awards or titles, it is clear that Parsons is a force to be reckoned with.

That said, the question remains: What exactly is Parsons capable of if he's playing at 100%?

Only time will tell.