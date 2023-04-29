National Football League Cowboys draft RB Deuce Vaughn, son of one of the team's top scouts Published Apr. 29, 2023 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A father and a son were reunited in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn with the No. 212 overall pick, adding the Kanas State star late in the draft. While drafting a two-time All-American could be exciting enough as is, it was particularly special for Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn, who is Deuce's father.

Moments after the pick was announced, the Cowboys' draft war-room camera showed Chris Vaughn choking up as other members of the Cowboys front office and coaching staff provided an ovation. Vaughn got up and hugged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones and other members in the room. He eventually got on the phone to presumably tell his son that the Cowboys were selecting him.

Praise for both the father and son poured in on Twitter following the Cowboys' selection of Vaughn.

Chris Vaughn began working for the Cowboys in 2017 as an area scout. He was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2022.

As for Deuce Vaughn, he moved a lot as a kid because of his father's job, which saw him work for four different colleges prior to his current role with the Cowboys.

Deuce Vaughn isn't a stranger to AT&T Stadium. He dominated in Kansas State's win in the Big 12 Championship Game, rushing for 130 yards and recording two receptions for 30 yards while scoring a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Vaughn's 5-foot-5 frame, he dominated opposing defenses in the Big 12 over the last few seasons in both the running and receiving games. He rushed for 1,558 yards on 5.3 yards per carry while recording 42 receptions for 378 yards as he scored 12 total touchdowns in 2022. He scored 22 total touchdowns in 2021.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys

share