Cowboys Claim Division? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts AFC, NFC East Winners
The NFC East and AFC East are two of the NFL's premier divisions.
The NFC East produced the most recent Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the conference's runner-up, the feisty Washington Commanders, burst onto the scene behind the stellar quarterback play of Jayden Daniels. The NFC East is also home to the league's most popular franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, and the four-time NFL champion New York Giants, who are trying to rediscover their glory days with some big moves this offseason.
The AFC East consists of the NFL's leader in Super Bowls, the New England Patriots, and a powerhouse franchise still seeking its first Super Bowl ring in the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, and the New York Jets could finally get their quarterback position right this fall if all goes well.
Simply put, the NFC East and AFC East are ripe with narratives. These divisions are wide open this year. On Monday, the "First Things First" crew took their shot at predicting how things could shake out this fall.
Nick Wright's Picks
NFC East
- Commanders (playoffs)
- Eagles (playoffs)
- Giants
- Cowboys
AFC East
- Bills (playoffs)
- Patriots (playoffs)
- Dolphins
- Jets
Danny Parkins' Picks
NFC East
- Eagles (playoffs)
- Commanders (playoffs)
- Cowboys
- Giants
AFC East
- Bills (playoffs)
- Patriots
- Jets
- Dolphins
Chris Broussard's Picks
NFC East
- Eagles (playoffs)
- Commanders
- Cowboys
- Giants
AFC East
- Bills (playoffs)
- Patriots
- Dolphins
- Jets
