Cowboys All-Pro Return Man KaVontae Turpin Arrested on Marijuana, Weapon Charges
Cowboys All-Pro Return Man KaVontae Turpin Arrested on Marijuana, Weapon Charges

Published Jul. 6, 2025 4:28 p.m. ET

Cowboys All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin was arrested in a Dallas suburb on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, authorities said Sunday.

Turpin was arrested by police in Allen, Texas on Saturday. The 28-year-old is out of jail on bond. There is no record of an attorney for Turpin. The team declined to comment.

The former TCU standout is going into his fourth season with the Cowboys and recently signed an $18 million, three-year contract. 

Turpin's TCU career ended in 2018 when he was kicked off the team after the school found out about a second domestic violence case against him. The case from New Mexico was discovered following an alleged incident with his girlfriend at an off-campus apartment in Fort Worth, Texas. Both cases involved the same woman.

Dallas signed Turpin out of the USFL in 2022. He played in several satellite football leagues before joining the USFL.

Turpin secured his spot on the team by returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in a 2022 preseason game. He was one of the best return men in the NFL his first two years, but didn't have any returns for touchdowns until his All-Pro season in 2024. Turpin returned a punt and a kickoff for scores last season.

Turpin's role as a receiver has grown, and first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, who will call the plays on offense, has indicated the speedy and diminutive player will be targeted more often in his scheme.

Turpin had career-bests of 31 catches for 420 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. He had three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in 2023.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

