Consider playing underdog ATS when winless NFL teams face off
Bettors try to consider every angle before placing their wagers, and no sport gets scrutinized more closely by bettors than the NFL.
Some bettors plunk down cash based on the weather or the day of the week, or if it's a prime-time game.
But here's a betting statistic you may not be aware of regarding NFL: When two winless teams play each other, it pays to take the underdog and the points against the spread (ATS).
Here are the three Week 2 games between 0-1 teams on Sunday (all times ET):
Colts (+1) at Texans, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Chargers at Titans (+2.5), 1 p.m., CBS
Giants at Cardinals (+4.5), 4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Is the 64% cover rate ATS since 2005 enough enticement to place a wager? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
