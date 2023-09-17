National Football League
Consider playing underdog ATS when winless NFL teams face off
Consider playing underdog ATS when winless NFL teams face off

Published Sep. 17, 2023 3:36 a.m. ET

Bettors try to consider every angle before placing their wagers, and no sport gets scrutinized more closely by bettors than the NFL.

Some bettors plunk down cash based on the weather or the day of the week, or if it's a prime-time game.

But here's a betting statistic you may not be aware of regarding NFL: When two winless teams play each other, it pays to take the underdog and the points against the spread (ATS).

Here are the three Week 2 games between 0-1 teams on Sunday (all times ET):

Colts (+1) at Texans, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Houston Texans
HOU

Chargers at Titans (+2.5), 1 p.m., CBS

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Giants at Cardinals (+4.5), 4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Do Eagles look like Super Bowl contenders?
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and James Jones debate if the Eagles look like Super Bowl contenders after a 2-0 start.

Is the 64% cover rate ATS since 2005 enough enticement to place a wager? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

