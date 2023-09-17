National Football League Consider playing underdog ATS when winless NFL teams face off Published Sep. 17, 2023 3:36 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors try to consider every angle before placing their wagers, and no sport gets scrutinized more closely by bettors than the NFL.

Some bettors plunk down cash based on the weather or the day of the week, or if it's a prime-time game.

But here's a betting statistic you may not be aware of regarding NFL: When two winless teams play each other, it pays to take the underdog and the points against the spread (ATS).

Here are the three Week 2 games between 0-1 teams on Sunday (all times ET):

Colts (+1) at Texans, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Chargers at Titans (+2.5), 1 p.m., CBS

Giants at Cardinals (+4.5), 4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

