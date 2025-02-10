National Football League Confetti and balloons and breakdancers, oh my! Nick Wright endures Chiefs 'celebration' Updated Feb. 10, 2025 10:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Green and white confetti fell from the ceiling of the Caesars Superdome on Sunday in New Orleans to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles, but on Monday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," the festivities were all centered around the red and gold – because it was already paid for.

The Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champions after their 40-22 victory over Kansas City, but FTF co-host Nick Wright's unwavering fandom for the Chiefs caused a little pre-planned celebration mishap during Monday's post-Super Bowl episode and his co-hosts, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard, had a fun time making him pay for his mistake.

"Our show's in a bit of a predicament," Wildes began the show. "We don't have an unlimited budget. You kind of have to put some bets on the board. So, we really prepared because you were so persistent.

"We planned this whole thing for [the] Chiefs, and we're still going to do it … we can't return any of this stuff."

And that's when the fun began.

Part 1: The Confetti

Fans of FTF understand how hard Wright rode for the Chiefs this season, and heading into Sunday, he was convinced the team, led by Andy Reid with a healthy Patrick Mahomes under center, would accomplish the elusive "three-peat." But, as we now know … he was incorrect. To start things off, Wildes and Broussard had a bit of fun showering their co-host with a celebratory … or in this case …. shaming confetti … because, again, it was already paid for.

Part 2: The Band

Wright was asked when doubt began to creep in that the Chiefs would not be going home with another Lombardi Trophy, to which he began to reply, "At 10-0, I felt fine" … before being interrupted by a previously booked marching band, which absolutely delighted his co-hosts.

Part 3: The Balloons

Not even Broussard was ready for the absurdity that fell from the ceiling as Wright tried to explain his feelings during Mahomes' second pick of the game. As the host was talking, red and gold balloons began to trickle down from the ceiling, but Wright was not thrown off, explaining he had to "go for a walk" during halftime as the score sat at 24-0, but he came back with "renewed hope."

Part 4: The Breakdancers

The pranks were just getting started as Broussard continued the shenanigans with his next take.

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart. I never in my life thought I would say that these Chiefs looked like breakdancers," Broussard said with a smile as he cued the trio of dancers waiting backstage.

Part 5: The Singers

Broussard gave the breakdancers an "A" for their performance, but ultimately gave the Chiefs' performance an "F." And, what better way to hammer his point home than to bring out a musical trio, clad in red tuxedo jackets with a giant "F" sign, to sing a custom Chiefs diss song to Wright.

Part 6: The Trumpeters

If Mahomes and the Chiefs had achieved a third consecutive Super Bowl win, Wildes told Wright he was prepared to welcome the quarterback in as "NFL royalty," which again, was another cue for a Wright surprise.

The Finale: The Banners, Greg Jennings as Rocky and complete chaos

As if Wright did not have enough, his co-hosts finished him off by having him reveal the banners he had planned to showcase if the Chiefs had won. After Wright pulled the covering off of all the banners, the marching band returned to the stage, led by former NFL wideout and current FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Jenning, covered with an Eagles' flag … and, of course, more confetti.

