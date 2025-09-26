National Football League Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Ruled Out of Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 4 Updated Sep. 26, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Commanders will continue to chug on without their star quarterback – and without some of his pass-catchers.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday that quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin) and tight end John Bates (groin) will miss the team's Week 4 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for the second consecutive week.

Daniels, Brown and Bates each missed Week 3 due to their respective injuries, while McLaurin's injury came during their Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

So far this season, McLaurin has registered 10 receptions for 149 yards; Brown has three receptions for 36 yards; Bates hasn't been targeted. As for Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner, he owns a 90.8 passer rating.

Meanwhile, starting in place of Daniels, Mariota totaled 207 passing yards, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions and a 118.6 passer rating last week, while completing 71.4% of his passes. He also rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown. Granted, Mariota lost a fumble.

Washington's offense is seventh in the NFL in points (26.7 per game) and ninth in total yards (354.0 per game). The Commanders are 2-1, good for second place in the NFC East.

The Falcons are 1-2 and coming off a 30-0 loss on the road to the Carolina Panthers. Kirk Cousins finished the game at quarterback for Atlanta, but Michael Penix Jr. will remain the starter.

