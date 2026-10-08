National Football League
Commanders vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5
National Football League

Commanders vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5

Published Oct. 11, 2026 2:10 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Washington Commanders will host the New York Giants on Sunday in a Week 5 NFL showdown on FOX.

The Giants enter Week 5 atop the NFC East, while the Commanders are looking to climb out of last place.

New York improved to 3-1 after scoring 36 points last week, with Jameis Winston throwing three touchdown passes and Malik Nabers delivering his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. The Giants now look to end a four-game losing streak against Washington.

The Commanders fell to 1-3 after a 30-13 loss to Indianapolis in London, but help could be on the way. Jayden Daniels is expected to return from the elbow injury that sidelined him for two games.

Can the Giants strengthen their division lead, or will Washington continue its recent success in this rivalry?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Commanders vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9. 

 

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 Washington Commanders New York Giants Giants @ Commanders Odds

Moneyline 

  • Commanders: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
  • Giants: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Spread 

  • Commanders -3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Giants +3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Washington Commanders New York Giants Giants @ Commanders Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Both offenses have reasons to feel good about this matchup.

Winston and Nabers found their connection last week, helping the Giants score their most points in a win since 2024. If Daniels returns, he’ll face a New York defense that ranks last in sacks and next to last in pressure rate. He’s also 3-0 against the Giants with a 107.4 passer rating.

Washington’s aggressive defense could create scoring opportunities, too. The Commanders blitz at the NFL’s second-highest rate, while Winston has struggled against the blitz and threw two interceptions last week. A few short fields could help push the total higher.

Take the over.

 Washington Commanders New York Giants The Pick: Over 42.5

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

 
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