Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz.

"I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."

Rivera's sentiments came in response to the criticism he levied Monday at his signal-caller. When asked why the other NFC East teams (two of which are 4-1, while the other is 5-0) were ahead of Washington in the standings, Rivera offered a one-word response: "quarterback."

The veteran coach later added: "I got no regrets about that quarterback. I think our quarterback has done some good things. There's been a couple games that he struggled, but you look at his numbers from [Sunday], and you would say, OK, look, his numbers he's had throughout the year, there times he was very solid. And then we had the unfortunate Philadelphia game, and he struggled a little bit in the Dallas game. But the way he performed yesterday, and it just shows you what he's capable of and we chose him because we believe in him. We chose him because we looked at what we felt were things that pointed towards him."

Rivera clarified Tuesday that the comments were based more on Wentz's unfamiliarity with the system.

"My whole point being is when you have a quarterback that's been around and been around your building for a specific period of time, the players know the guy," Rivera said, per the Washington Post. "They develop this cohesiveness and this bond. We have a quarterback, he's been here for his first season, and as he continues to work and develop with our guys and assimilate to what we do, I think we will be progressively better. I thought he played very well this past week. He had some really good moments. He had a couple that I know he wished he had back, but the guy played, for the most part, a pretty doggone good football game."

Wentz was asked about Rivera's remarks and said he appreciated how his coach amended the situation.

"Coach addressed it, handled it. Nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about," Wentz said. "Coach is very straightforward, up front guy. He addressed it in a team meeting, which I thought was really cool and what he meant by all of it. I feel very confident."

The seventh-year QB also said his shoulder is feeling fine. Washington will play at Chicago on Thursday. Through five games, Wentz has completed 132-of-210 pass attempts thus far (62.9%), while throwing for 1,390 yards (fifth in the NFL), 10 touchdowns (fifth) and six interceptions (third-most).

