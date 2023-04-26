National Football League
Commanders reportedly won't pick up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option
National Football League

Commanders reportedly won't pick up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

Published Apr. 26, 2023 1:50 p.m. ET

Chase Young will be playing for a contract in 2023.

The Washington Commanders won't pick up the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Instead, the Commanders will let Young become a free agent following the 2023 season — if they don't trade him first.

Washington's decision to not pick up Young's fifth-year option comes as a bit of a surprise. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a strong rookie season, recording 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. 

But Young struggled in his second season. He had only 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games before tearing his ACL and patellar tendon in Week 10 of the 2021 season. That injury not only forced Young to miss the remainder of the 2021 season, but also the majority of the following season. Young returned for the final three games of 2022, recording five combined tackles over that stretch.

The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on their 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2. All fifth-year options are fully guaranteed and Young's would have been worth $17.452 million if the Commanders had picked it up. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Washington Commanders
Chase Young
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 USFL odds Week 3: Betting lines, spreads
2023 USFL odds Week 3: Betting lines, spreads
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes