Commanders reportedly won't pick up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option
Chase Young will be playing for a contract in 2023.
The Washington Commanders won't pick up the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Instead, the Commanders will let Young become a free agent following the 2023 season — if they don't trade him first.
Washington's decision to not pick up Young's fifth-year option comes as a bit of a surprise. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a strong rookie season, recording 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
But Young struggled in his second season. He had only 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games before tearing his ACL and patellar tendon in Week 10 of the 2021 season. That injury not only forced Young to miss the remainder of the 2021 season, but also the majority of the following season. Young returned for the final three games of 2022, recording five combined tackles over that stretch.
The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on their 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2. All fifth-year options are fully guaranteed and Young's would have been worth $17.452 million if the Commanders had picked it up.
-
2023 NFL Draft odds: Kentucky QB Will Levis' No. 1 pick odds shift drastically
Ten bold predictions for NFL Draft: Hendon Hooker makes surprising leap
NFL mock draft: Three QBs in top four; where do Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter land?
-
Betting edges on the 2023 NFL Draft: How to stack draft prop bets, play long shots
Aaron Rodgers writes heartfelt goodbye to Packers, Green Bay on Instagram
Time for 49ers to deal Trey Lance? Five trade partners that make sense
-
Jets GM Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade 'historic for the franchise'
Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay career: By the numbers
2023 NFL Draft odds: Paris Johnson Jr. new favorite to go No. 3 overall
-
2023 NFL Draft odds: Kentucky QB Will Levis' No. 1 pick odds shift drastically
Ten bold predictions for NFL Draft: Hendon Hooker makes surprising leap
NFL mock draft: Three QBs in top four; where do Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter land?
-
Betting edges on the 2023 NFL Draft: How to stack draft prop bets, play long shots
Aaron Rodgers writes heartfelt goodbye to Packers, Green Bay on Instagram
Time for 49ers to deal Trey Lance? Five trade partners that make sense
-
Jets GM Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade 'historic for the franchise'
Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay career: By the numbers
2023 NFL Draft odds: Paris Johnson Jr. new favorite to go No. 3 overall