National Football League Commanders reportedly tab Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as next head coach Updated Feb. 1, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET

The Washington Commanders are reportedly hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach, NFL Media reported Thursday morning.

Quinn, 53, heads to Washington after spending the last three seasons in Dallas. The Cowboys' defense improved in each of Quinn's three seasons as their defensive coordinator, ranking fifth in yards allowed and points against this past season. However, the Cowboys failed to get over the hump in the playoffs, getting upset by the Packers, 48-32, in the opening round of the postseason.

This will be Quinn's second NFL head coaching gig. He previously served as the Falcons' head coach for six seasons (2015-20), helping the franchise reach the Super Bowl in 2016. Atlanta only made it to the postseason one more time in the next three years before Quinn was fired following an 0-5 start in the 2020 campaign.

Quinn went 43-42 as the Falcons' head coach.

Commanders hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as head coach

Prior to coaching the Falcons, Quinn came to prominence as the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks. He coached the unit during the height of the "Legion of Boom" era, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2013. He was also a candidate to succeed Pete Carroll in Seattle this offseason, but that job went to Mike Macdonald on Wednesday.

With Quinn's hiring, the Commanders are the last team to fill their head-coaching vacancy this offseason. They were heavily linked to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in recent weeks, but he reportedly informed them ahead of their scheduled interview on Tuesday that he was remaining in Detroit for another season.

Quinn's hiring marks the second big staffing change made by the Commanders this offseason. They hired 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters to be their next GM in January, allowing him a few weeks to pick his next head coach.

Quinn replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired at season's end after the Commanders went 4-13 in 2023.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Dallas passing-game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is the favorite to replace Quinn as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

