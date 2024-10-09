National Football League Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ historic rookie run puts him in MVP conversation Published Oct. 9, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the first time since 2008, the Washington Commanders are 4-1, and they're on pace for the team's first winning season in nearly a decade.

The dynamic leader of Washington's surprising turnaround is No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who tops all rookies in passing yards (1,135) and rushing yards (300). He's No. 5 in the NFL in quarterback rating (106.2) and is the first rookie quarterback since 1970 to lead his team to at least 150 points in the first five games of a season (155).

Daniels is the first player in league history to eclipse 1,000 passing and 250 rushing yards in his first five games.

Much like C.J. Stroud last year, Daniels has the Commanders rolling and in the playoff hunt. But can he sustain his elite performance over a full season? In Week 6, the rookie faces perhaps his toughest test so far against the Ravens, led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. That heavyweight matchup in Baltimore is followed by home games against the woeful Carolina Panthers and then a rookie QB showdown against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

If the Commanders can get a couple wins in the next three games, they have a chance to keep stacking victories and chase an NFC East title, something Washington hasn't accomplished since 2015. And if that happens, Daniels figures to be right in the middle of the MVP race.

New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was a Seattle Seahawks assistant when Russell Wilson played lights out as a rookie in 2012, so he understands how to manage the situation.

Daniels makes his first appearance on MVP Watch, as he jumped from 25/1 to 10/1 this week in MVP odds. Patrick Mahomes remains the betting favorite, while Josh Allen and Jackson are tied for second.

Let's take a look at my top five MVP candidates heading into Week 6.

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Current MVP Odds: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

The reigning MVP is rounding into form as we head toward the midpoint of this season. Jackson has benefited from a top-notch running game thanks to the addition of perennial Pro Bowler Derrick Henry.

Jackson has completed 65% of his passes for 1,206 yards, with nine touchdown passes and just one interception for a 107.3 passer rating. He's also run for 363 yards and two scores.

The Ravens have won three in a row, averaging a league-best 211 rushing yards a game. And Jackson is still capable of making jaw-dropping plays like this one.

2. Sam Darnold, Vikings

Current MVP Odds: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Minnesota remains undefeated at 5-0, but Darnold drops a spot this week after his subpar performance in a close win over the New York Jets in London.

Darnold completed just 45% of his passes for 179 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception for a 50.4 passer rating. He was also sacked four times. After his worst outing of the season, Darnold and the Vikings get a bye week before facing the Detroit Lions in Week 7.



3. Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Current MVP Odds: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

One of the more impressive statistics for Daniels this season is his 77.1 completion percentage, with just two interceptions on the year. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingbury has done a good job of manufacturing big plays, while also giving Daniels decisive reads within his system.

Daniels also benefits from a diverse rushing attack coached by one of the best in the business in run game coordinator Anthony Lynn. Washington is averaging 178 rushing yards a game, No. 2 in the NFL.

And because of his movement skills, Daniels has been effective throwing on the run. According to Next Gen Stats, he has completed 7 of 8 passes for 113 yards on scrambles this season, adding to his league-leading 244 rushing yards on such plays.

Jayden Daniels or Sam Darnold: Whose success is more surprising?

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Current MVP Odds: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Kansas City keeps grinding out wins, even with Mahomes not putting up video game numbers. He finished with 331 yards in a win over the Saints on Monday, his first 300-yard passing game of the season. Mahomes completed throws to eight different pass-catchers.

However, he is tied for the league lead with six interceptions, and his 88.9 passer rating is the lowest of his career this far into a season.

5. Josh Allen, Bills

Current MVP Odds: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Like Mahomes, Allen is also scuffling. In a loss to the Houston Texans, he completed just 9 of 30 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown.

Losers of two straight games, Allen and the Bills face another tough one on Monday against the Jets, who should be properly motivated after head coach Robert Saleh was fired this week.

Honorable mention: C.J. Stroud, Baker Mayfield, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Kyler Murray

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

