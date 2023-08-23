National Football League Colts reportedly give Jonathan Taylor Aug. 29 deadline to find trade Updated Aug. 23, 2023 5:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If Jonathan Taylor wants to be traded, he'll have less than a week in order to possibly pick his next destination.

The Colts are giving the running back until Tuesday, Aug. 29, to find a suitable trade partner, ESPN reported Wednesday. The deadline set by the Colts is also the same day teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players as preparation for the regular season ramps up.

Taylor was granted permission to seek a trade by the Colts on Monday. Since then, six teams have inquired about a trade for the 2022 All-Pro as two of them have made offers, ESPN reported.

If the Colts opt to keep Taylor on the roster, they'll have a pair of questions to answer themselves. First, they'll have to determine if they want to activate Taylor from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he's been out of camp due to rehabbing from offseason ankle injury, among other things. If they don't activate Taylor from the PUP list, he'll miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

The bigger question, of course, is whether they'll plan to keep Taylor long-term. Taylor is entering the final year of his contract and was looking for an extension ahead of training camp. The Colts reportedly haven't shown a willingness to extend Taylor to this point though, which led to him making a trade request in July.

The relationship between Taylor and the Colts appeared to be acrimonious following the trade request, with Colts owner Jim Irsay saying the team had no plans to trade Taylor at all this season as the player's agent took shots at the team on social media.

Taylor has been excused from the team twice recently, leaving Colts camp to receive treatment for his ankle and departing again last week to attend to a personal matter.

The running back rejoined the Colts this week, traveling with the team to Philadelphia for joint practices ahead of Thursday's preseason finale with the Eagles.

Taylor, 24, led the league in rushing in 2021 when he ran for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. He struggled a bit last season though due to injuries, missing the final three games of the season due to the ankle injury that required surgery. He rushed for 861 yards on 4.5 yards per carry.

