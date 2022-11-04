National Football League
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots
1 hour ago

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with an ankle injury, according to ESPN.

Taylor missed his third straight practice of the week on Friday, which will lead to him missing his third game this year after not missing a single game – or even practice, according to Taylor – throughout his entire football career, dating back to high school.

Taylor suffered an ankle injury during the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans back in Week 4. After missing the following two contests against the Broncos and Jaguars, he played in the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans, as well as last weekend, a 17-16 loss to the Commanders.

The Colts' superstar back exited last week's game briefly, but ended up returning to the field, finishing with 76 rushing yards on 16 carries. 

Through six games this season, Taylor is averaging 77 rushing yards per content and 4.3 yards per carry. He has only found the end zone once this season, which came back in Week 1.

With Taylor out, Deon Jackson and Zack Moss could stand to lead Indianapolis' backfield. Jackson was impressive while filling in for Taylor back in Week 6, racking up 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while also adding 10 catches for 79 yards through the air. Moss was acquired by the Colts at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Nyheim Hines to the Bills.

The Colts take on the Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

