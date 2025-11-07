'Colts Gave Up Way Too Much' in Sauce Gardner Trade, Says Charles Woodson

Week 10 of the NFL is in full swing, and teams are pulling out all the stops with the postseason within arm's reach.

The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew broke down their biggest winners and losers after last week's trade deadline, including the Indianapolis Colts' blockbuster acquisition of 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets for a pair of first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

"(The Jets) made a clear statement: we're starting over," FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson said, "but they did a great job of acquiring picks. To get two first-rounders out of the deal — what it told me is that they're … (looking) to start this thing over.

"But with the Indianapolis Colts on the other side, … Sauce Gardner is a good player and I like the idea of bringing in a good player like that, but I feel like the Colts gave up way too much. To give up two first-rounders and Adonai Mitchell, who I think is gonna be a phenomenal player — if I'm gonna give up (that much), I need Myles Garrett. I need somebody like that who's gonna change the game."

NFL Trade Deadline Recap: Did Colts give away too much? | FOX NFL Sunday

[MORE: NFL Trade Fits: How Sauce Gardner, Other Stars Will Impact New Teams]

The Jets entered trade deadline day with a 1-7 record and were the last team in the NFL to pick up a win this season, while the Colts have been one of the biggest surprises this season and are tied for the league's best record at 7-2.

Heading into Week 10, Gardner had recorded 20 total tackles, six passes defended and no interceptions in seven games (he missed the Jets' Week 8 matchup due to a concussion). He has allowed just 10 receptions on 22 targets for 170 yards when opposing quarterbacks have targeted him this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Gardner, 25, is in his fourth season in the league and recently signed a four-year, $120.4 million deal ($80 million guaranteed) with the Jets in July that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.