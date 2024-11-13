National Football League Colts announce Anthony Richardson as starting QB for remainder of 2024 season Published Nov. 13, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Richardson is back in the saddle at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

The second-year quarterback will start for the Colts on Sunday versus the New York Jets — and for the remainder of the 2024 season, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Wednesday.

Richardson, who was drafted by Indianapolis with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, was benched after the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. He completed just 31.3% of his passes for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with 45 rushing yards against the Texans, but perhaps drew more ire for removing himself for a single play in the third quarter, which he later admitted was because of fatigue.

After the loss, Joe Flacco reclaimed the starting role. The veteran, who helped the Colts win a pair of games earlier in the season, didn't prove to be a much better option at quarterback. He threw for 451 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions over the past two games, a pair of Colts losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills that dfropped their record to 4-6.

Steichen was initially steadfast in saying that Flacco would remain the team's starting quarterback after each defeat. But he changed his tune Wednesday, remarking that he's seen Richardson improve in his attention to detail during practice.

"Over the last two weeks, he's made strides in those areas," Steichen said.

Richardson has completed just 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 57.2 passer rating in six games. He's also rushed for 242 yards and a touchdown after returning from a shoulder injury that cut short his rookie season after just four games.

