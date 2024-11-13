Colts announce Anthony Richardson as starting QB for remainder of 2024 season
Anthony Richardson is back in the saddle at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
The second-year quarterback will start for the Colts on Sunday versus the New York Jets — and for the remainder of the 2024 season, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Wednesday.
Richardson, who was drafted by Indianapolis with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, was benched after the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. He completed just 31.3% of his passes for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with 45 rushing yards against the Texans, but perhaps drew more ire for removing himself for a single play in the third quarter, which he later admitted was because of fatigue.
After the loss, Joe Flacco reclaimed the starting role. The veteran, who helped the Colts win a pair of games earlier in the season, didn't prove to be a much better option at quarterback. He threw for 451 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions over the past two games, a pair of Colts losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills that dfropped their record to 4-6.
Steichen was initially steadfast in saying that Flacco would remain the team's starting quarterback after each defeat. But he changed his tune Wednesday, remarking that he's seen Richardson improve in his attention to detail during practice.
"Over the last two weeks, he's made strides in those areas," Steichen said.
Richardson has completed just 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 57.2 passer rating in six games. He's also rushed for 242 yards and a touchdown after returning from a shoulder injury that cut short his rookie season after just four games.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo season-ending surgery on torn hamstring
NFL Week 10 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big
QB Stock Market Week 11: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin proving everyone wrong
-
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Broadcasting legends, from Madden to Brady
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs, Lions, Ravens hold steady; Falcons tumble
2025 NFL Draft order: Updated after Week 10
-
C.J. Stroud tops the list of best-selling NFL jerseys midway through 2024 season
Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron amid QB Caleb Williams' struggles
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo season-ending surgery on torn hamstring
NFL Week 10 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big
QB Stock Market Week 11: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin proving everyone wrong
-
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Broadcasting legends, from Madden to Brady
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs, Lions, Ravens hold steady; Falcons tumble
2025 NFL Draft order: Updated after Week 10
-
C.J. Stroud tops the list of best-selling NFL jerseys midway through 2024 season
Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron amid QB Caleb Williams' struggles
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch