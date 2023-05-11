Indianapolis Colts 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Colts will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET: W
Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET: W
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m.: L
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m. ET: W
Week 11 — BYE
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET: W
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 15 (Dec. 16/17)— vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD: W
Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. ET: L
Week 18 (TBD) — vs. Houston Texans, TBD: L
Final record: 5-12
To no one’s surprise, the Colts have no primetime games. Even with Jonathan Taylor returning and a competitive defense, the tough sledding expected with No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson — who’s just 20 years old and started 13 games at Florida — keeps the win total low. A successful season for Indianapolis is Richardson showing he is a long-term franchise quarterback.
Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur.
