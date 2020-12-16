National Football League Colin & Nick's High-Stakes Playoff Bet 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd might be the Buffalo Bills' new biggest fan.

On Tuesday, Colin released his weekly Herd Hierarchy, ranking the top 10 teams in the NFL. And for the first time since Week 8, there was a new squad in the No. 1 spot: those same Bills.

Buffalo overtook Kansas City for highest ranking – and Chiefs superfan and Colin's coworker, First Thing First's Nick Wright, had something to say about it.

When Wright joined Colin on the Herd on Wednesday, he offered up a wager for Colin: over or under one playoff win for the Bills this coming postseason.

The stakes are simple. If the Bills do not win a playoff game, Cowherd must get doused in ketchup and mustard on air. But if Buffalo wins two or more games, Wright will take the condiment shower. (If Buffalo wins one, single game, the bet is a push.)

The stakes are an homage to longtime Bills fan Pinto Ron and his “ketchup ceremony.”

Prior to COVID, Ron would get covered in ketchup and mustard while holding onto a cheeseburger prior to every Buffalo home game.

Buffalo currently holds the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race, and if the playoffs started today, the Bills would play against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to FOX Bet, the odds aren't necessarily in Colin's favor, though, as the Bills have the third-best odds to win the conference (+575), with Wright's precious Chiefs leading the pack (-143).

So with the postseason just weeks away, there's one more reason to keep an eye on the top of the AFC.

