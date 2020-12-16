National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 15 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's been a seismic shift of power in Colin Cowherd's latest edition of the "Herd Hierarchy."

No longer do Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs sit atop Cowherd's top 10. Instead, another AFC team has nudged ahead, at least for the time being.

To find out who supplanted the Chiefs, check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 15, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Overall record: 11-2 | Last week: Lost 26-16 at Bills

Colin's thoughts: "I don't give a rip about your record. What are you today? The Steelers are the 10th best team in the NFL ... If you can't the ball at all in December and January, you're not a Super Bowl team."

Up next: Steelers -12 at Bengals (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 8-5 | Last week: Won 26-14 vs. Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "They've got a Mike Tyson quality. They're great against bad fighters. They're 6-1 against teams that are .500 or worse. But I can't get past this: they're 2-4 against teams with winning records."

Up next: Buccaneers -5.5 at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Lost 47-42 vs. Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "Their back-end defense is too big of a liability to win a Super Bowl ... But they run the football. I think you could argue they have the best offensive line in the game."

Up next: Browns -3.5 at Giants (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Won 40-3 vs. Jets

Colin's thoughts: "This team has more variables than any team in the top 10. I think they can be as good as the second-best team in the league, and be the 10th or 11th best team in the league."

Up next: Seahawks -5.5 at Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 8-5 | Last week: Won 47-42 at Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I think this team needs to get healthy, but this idea that we're still banging on Lamar ⁠— who's got a 95 quarterback rating, he's won 75 percent of his games and can do things in football games that no other human being on the planet can do ⁠— you can sell your stock. I wouldn't want to face the Ravens in the playoffs."

Up next: Ravens -13 vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Won 24-3 vs. Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "I think have the Rams low, but I worry about Goff's inconsistency."

Up next: Rams -16.5 vs. Jets (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 10-3 | Last week: Lost 24-21 at Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "They need Brees. The last two weeks, people have caught up to Taysom Hill ... With Taysom Hill they're more athletic, but there are limitations on what they can do."

Up next: Saints +3 vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +750

Overall record: 10-3 | Last week: Won 31-24 at Lions

Colin's thoughts: "They're 10-1 against everybody else in the league, and 0-2 against teams with winning records. That's gotta freak you out if you're in Green Bay."

Up next: Packers -8.5 vs. Panthers (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFLN)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 12-1 | Last week: Won 33-27 at Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "Five straight wins by one possession. Red zone offense is now a problem ... They are not playing great football today."

Up next: Chiefs -3 at Saints (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +190

Overall record: 10-3 | Last week: Won 26-15 vs. Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "This morning, Buffalo's absolutely the best team in the NFL. They're a Hail Mary away from winning their last seven. The only team in the NFL ⁠— the only one ⁠— with 20 or more first downs every game."

Up next: Bills -7 at Broncos (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFLN)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his "Herd Hierarchy" below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.