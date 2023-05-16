National Football League Colin Cowherd's top 10 AFC quarterbacks Published May. 16, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL scene is rich with high-profile quarterbacks, many of them residing in the AFC. How do they stack up against each other?

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd provided his top 10 AFC signal-callers.

10. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

What Cowherd said: "I'm not a huge Deshaun Watson fan, but it's reasonable to think a full year of him, he's gonna be better."

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

What Cowherd said: "Tua, when healthy, led Pro Bowl votes, led the league in passer rating [last season]. The Dolphins, I would think, will be better this year. Another draft, another year in Mike McDaniels' system."

8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

What Cowherd said: "Is it reasonable to argue — I think it is — that Russell could have an absolutely different season with Sean Payton? I'm gonna roll the dice and say Russell Wilson looks nothing like last year. He went from 100 passer rating [in] four straight years to last year looking washed. I'm gonna go with he's not washed, so Russell could be better than we think."

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

What Cowherd said: "You can't dispute that there's some Russell Wilson comps with Denver, the same comps you would get with Aaron with the Jets. … Russell Wilson has Sean Payton. Aaron Rodgers has Robert Saleh. In an offensive leaning year, it's reasonable to think Russell Wilson with an offensive coach, Tua with an offensive coach, Deshaun Watson with an offensive coach, could be at least as good as Aaron Rodgers, who also may have all things considered one of the weaker O-Lines of all those quarterbacks. The current Aaron [is] 2-3 in his last five [games] against Kirk Cousins. Russell Wilson in the NFC we considered elite. He pivots over. It's like SEC and Big Ten football."

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

What Cowherd said: "I think Lamar, because he is so gifted and unique as an athlete, and he's always been, as J-Mac and I have never disagreed on this, Lamar's a better thrower of the football than anybody wants to give him credit for. All the numbers tell you he throws it better than people think. Now, he's better with a lead than trailing but so are most quarterbacks not named Patrick Mahomes. … He's got more juice; he's in his athletic prime."

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

What Cowherd said: "Trevor Lawrence led a circus of a franchise, the Jags last year, to a playoff. I don't think anybody disputes he and Andrew Luck are arguably the best quarterback prospects in the last decade."

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

What Cowherd said: "People absolutely get how good Justin Herbert is. With a coach that didn't work and a bad O-Line, he's put up historic numbers for a young guy."

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

What Cowherd said: "Burrow and Allen, you can argue, but they're two or three in some order."

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

What Cowherd said: "Burrow and Allen you can argue, but they're two or three in some order."

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

What Cowherd said: "Mahomes is the best quarterback. Nobody disputes that."

