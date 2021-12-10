National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 14, including Browns, 49ers, Bills 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd 's latest edition of his Blazin' 5 is here just in time for the Week 14 action.

In Sunday's early slew of games, Colin is looking at an AFC North battle between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.

That's followed by some stellar afternoon matchups, starting with a clash between the New York Giants and Los Angles Chargers on FOX (4:05 p.m. ET). Then, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Buffalo Bills clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

Closing out Colin's picks is a critical divisional matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "The line isn't as good as it was a few days ago, but I still like Cleveland. … They're more desperate, they're healthier, and they're coming off a bye. And Lamar Jackson — this happens, ask Patrick Mahomes — he's in a slump. … The Ravens [have] under 20 points in four straight games, and they have fallen apart physically. Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, DeShon Elliott, Derek Wolfe — this defense is falling apart. John Harbaugh acknowledged that in the Steelers game, so I get a well-coached team, healthier, more rest, more desperate, I like the Browns. I'll swallow the points, 27-23."

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Love the Giants. … Mike Glennon is gonna play. Listen, I don't care if they win or lose. That's not what we're talking about here. The Giants in their last six games are 4-2 against the spread because nobody thinks they can play. They can keep games close. They've held their opponents to 20 or fewer points in five of their last six games. If you look at their defense, they take the ball away. Multiple takeaways in five of their last eight games since Week 7 to top-five defenses. And the Chargers are dealing with COVID issues — Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Chris Harris. And five of the seven wins this year by the Chargers are by six (points) of fewer. Last week's a prime example. They almost let Cincinnati back into this thing. I don't like the Chargers' rush defense or their situational third-down defense. I think the Giants keep it close. … Chargers win, but it's gonna be competitive."

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "[The 49ers] have out-gained their last four opponents, they're starting to get healthy, they're running the football, and their offense is the best red zone offense in the league. This is amazing. They've scored a touchdown in 76% of their red zone drives. That means they can finish on third down. They can push you back. The defense is starting to play well. Multiple takeaways in the last month. But here's the key: Cincinnati is getting sloppy. Joe Burrow is hurt, they've had multiple games offensively with a turnover or more. … Joe Burrow leads the NFL — and I like Joe — he's got 14 picks, 16 giveaways, that's more than anybody in the league right now, and now he is hurt. … I'll take the 49ers to win 28-23, a more physical football team that won't make the big mistakes in a very close game."

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "You're all selling your Bills stock. Give it all to me! I'm buying it. I think they go on a heater. They're 4-0 after a loss this year. Folks, their defense is still exceptional. No. 1 total defense. No. 2 scoring defense, every analytic — points per game, yards per game, opposer passer rating — they're first up and down the board. Josh Allen [is] 4-0 with multiple touchdown passes after every loss. And by the way, Tom Brady, we love him, five straight games [with] one or more turnovers. [The Buccaneers] are getting a little sloppy. This game, you have a proud, good football team that was mocked, made fun of, laughed at, ripped by their own media, so was their coach. The Bills are going to play their best game of the year, and I think they're gonna whack Tommy and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23."

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "[Arizona] is one of two teams, Bills are the other, top-five scoring, top-five defense. Kyler Murray this year, the kid's incredible. His completion percentage is 73%. You can't stop him off-script. I think he's incredible. I don't know what you do to defend this kid when he's healthy. … The Rams are a little overinflated in my opinion. Six of their eight wins have come with teams with losing records. In fact, they haven't beaten a team with a winning record since Week 3. They don't have Robert Woods, so know they're asking Van Jefferson to be Robert Woods. He's young, he's not. I just think they're overvalued. I think this line should be much bigger like Arizona minus four. By the way, to show you they're overvalued, since Week 7 the Rams are 1-5 against the spread. They're overvalued by the public. I like them, I just don't love them, and Arizona at home? I'm gonna take them to win by 10. Close game throughout, pull away late, 34-24."

