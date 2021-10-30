National Football League
Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL picks for Week 8, including Bills, Patriots, Jaguars Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL picks for Week 8, including Bills, Patriots, Jaguars
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL picks for Week 8, including Bills, Patriots, Jaguars

2 hours ago

Colin Cowherd is looking for a little spark with his "Blazin' 5" this week, so he's relying on a few familiar NFL matchups.

Three divisional rivalries highlight his slate of predictions, as well as a meeting of one of the league's most promising young quarterbacks against a defensive mastermind.

The Bills will look to maintain their hold on the AFC East with a victory over the Dolphins. The Titans will aim to increase their two-game lead in the AFC South when they travel to Indianapolis. And in the NFC South, the Buccaneers will hope to pull away from the Saints.

Also, second-year Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will try to avoid being the latest young QB to fall victim to the defensive genius of Bill Belichick and the Patriots. And, finally, the Jaguars will look to continue to build positive momentum as they take on a slumping Seahawks team.

Here are Cowherd's picks from "The Herd" — five matchups for Week 8 of this NFL season. All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet.

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "Generally, I hate huge numbers, but I went with Tampa last week, and they covered five minutes into the game. I'm going to take Buffalo -13, 14. They are coming off a bye. I think great coaching staffs off a bye are very successful. The last six games off a bye, they have won all of them, and they have dominated this series with Miami. … I love Buffalo this weekend winning, 36-20."

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Colts — like them? I love them. They have won three of their last four games. In fact, their only loss is a game in which they outplayed the Ravens in three of the four quarters. Carson Wentz — 30 points in back-to-back games. It took Carson to get Frank Reich back, now he's comfortable. His passer rating the last month has been 120. … This is a very good matchup. It's also a much bigger game for the Colts. If they go 0-2 against the Titans, they are not getting a wild card with this record. I love desperate teams. I love the Colts, 28-23."

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers 

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Patriots +4.5. First of all, young quarterbacks — the light goes on for some. Mac Jones is playing really well [with] 13 touchdowns the last three weeks for the Patriots. Only [Tom] Brady] and the Bucs have more. … The story though is Justin Herbert. He faced Bill Belichick last year, lost 45-0. He's a young quarterback, and they get eaten alive against Belichick. And the defense for the Chargers is the worst rushing defense in the league. … I think Justin Herbert sits and watches this game from the sideline as the highly efficient Mac Jones offense upsets the Chargers in L.A., 27-26."

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks 

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Jags +3.5. They're off a bye and the Seahawks are on a short week, so you've got six days of prep and Trevor Lawrence is starting to really hum. [He has a] 90-plus passer rating in three straight games, and leads all rookie quarterbacks with nine touchdowns and 11.5 yards per completion. He is a big-play quarterback, this is a bad secondary, a shaky offensive line, and Geno Smith has not won a football game since 2016. 

"The last two weeks without Russell Wilson, Seattle is doing nothing well. … The Jags upset the Seahawks, 24-23."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to roll the dice here. Tampa wins, but I'm going to take the Saints +4.5. Here's why: a little revenge for Jameis [Winston] against his old team. He has been a little humiliated and humbled. But the teams that have won on Monday night are 6-0 their following game this year.

"The Saints defense is the story here, though. It is a great defense, a top-three defense in the NFL. They're at home in one of the loudest places. Gronk is still not healthy. AB is still not healthy. And the Bucs have not faced a team that has a winning record since Week 3 when they lost to the Rams and were handled. 

"I think this is ugly. I think the Saints keep it close. Sean Payton has had some success against Bruce Arians. Tampa wins, but I'm taking the 4.5."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season I THE HERD
Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL.
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Justin Herbert's Secret Sauce
National Football League

Justin Herbert's Secret Sauce

Justin Herbert's Secret Sauce
Heading into a matchup against the Patriots, Justin Herbert has the attention of Bill Belichick and the entire NFL, Martin Rogers writes.
20 hours ago
Jason McIntyre's Best Bets
National Football League

Jason McIntyre's Best Bets

Jason McIntyre's Best Bets
Ready to place your NFL bets in Week 8? Jason McIntyre offers up his best bet on the Browns and a four-team teaser.
20 hours ago
Green's Gaffe
National Football League

Green's Gaffe

Green's Gaffe
Arizona's first loss came after a crucial mix-up. Was the game decided by the Cards' miscues or Packers' excellence?
22 hours ago
NFL Odds Week 8: Picks, Lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 8: Picks, Lines

NFL Odds Week 8: Picks, Lines
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about NFL odds in Week 8 here!
1 day ago
The Great Debates
National Football League

The Great Debates

The Great Debates
Mac Jones or Trey Lance? Kyle Pitts or a QB? Rob Rang revisits some of the top 2021 NFL Draft debates to see how they turned out.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes