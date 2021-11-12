National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL picks for Week 10, including Cowboys, Lions, Vikings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd is playing with fire in this week's edition of the "Blazin' 5."

First, the Falcons will travel to Dallas looking to prevent the Cowboys from getting back on track after a disappointing Week 9 loss at home. Then, the Saints will try their hand at slowing down the Titans after Tennessee's huge win against the Rams last week. And in New England, the Patriots will attempt to stall a high-powered Browns rushing attack.

Also, the Lions are in search of their first win of the season against the Steelers, and the Chargers look to keep pace in the AFC West race while hosting the Vikings.

Here are Colin Cowherd's picks from "The Herd" — five matchups for Week 10 of this NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "The only favorite that I like this week is the Cowboys. They're a good team, you get embarrassed at home, Dallas is going to be in an angry mood. I don't care that Dak was bad last week, he's been great all year. Michael Gallup comes back at receiver. The Falcons, by the way, have not won back-to-back games all season and since their bye, when they've won, they have been out-gained. The Falcons have a bad o-line and even last week in the loss, Dallas got excellent pressure. This Falcons' defense is bad, the Cowboys were embarrassed. This is the only favorite I like this weekend, Cowboys win 33-23."

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "Upset baby, I'm taking the Lions to beat the Steelers. They are giving them eight points. The Lions are off a bye, half of their losses this year have come by nine or fewer. They had Baltimore beat. The Steelers this year have not beaten an opponent, not one, by more than eight all year. The Steelers' offense is a mess, you know it and I know it, and they have good weapons. [Ben] Roethlisberger is averaging 6.5 yards per attempt, the lowest in the league by a quarterback with a winning record. You cannot give Detroit eight points. I'm going to call for an upset, Detroit beats Pittsburgh, 24-23."

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Again, because the Chargers are so fun with Justin Herbert, they're a little overvalued. Minnesota loses by one possession every week. Seven of their eight games have been decided by one possession this year. They've never lost a game by more than a touchdown, they have scored at least 30 points four times this year. Only the Bills and Cardinals have more 30-point games. Kirk Cousins is odd, primetime he is terrible, on the road this year he is like Brett Favre. And the Chargers' defense, let's be honest, you can run on them, worst rushing defense in the league this year. Bottom line here, 27-26 Minnesota."

New Oleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "Another game I love. I'm going to take the Saints plus the points. Titans are really a good team, but now they are wildly overvalued because they beat the Rams, everybody is saying this is the best team in the league. The Saints don't beat themselves. They already have got two wins, they beat the Packers soundly, and they beat the Buccaneers, we know the Saints defense can disrupt Aaron Rodgers and [Tom] Brady, you don't think it can disrupt [Ryan] Tannehill? Tannehill has been sacked 27 times. The only quarterback in the league sacked more than Tannehill is Justin Fields in Chicago. And now that Derrick Henry is gone, they are going to become more reliant on Tannehill with a line that doesn't protect him. … The Saints' defense is really good, nine straight games without allowing 30 points. I'm going to have the Saints win 27-26."

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "One of my favorite bets of the year. I love Cleveland, absolutely love them. We told you before the season, we said Cleveland's defense is going to be good, but give it until Week 8. Well, what do you know? Cleveland's defense the last couple of weeks with all of these new pieces has been great, three straight games holding people under 20 points. Both quarterbacks will face pressure, but Baker [Mayfield] has been great under pressure this year because when he does face pressure he's got a running game, tight ends and outlets. As a matter of fact, Baker against pressure this year has been the best in the league. Will Mac Jones be great under pressure? I don't think he will, he's completed less than 20 passes in three of his four last starts. New England's wins this year have all come against first or second-year quarterbacks… Cleveland 27, New England 20."

