Colin Cowherd reveals top Chargers' candidates following Brandon Staley's firing

The Los Angeles Chargers fired former head coach Brandon Staley as well as general manager Tom Telesco on Friday following Thursday night's horrific 63-21 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And while the organization has decidedly chosen outside linebackers coach Giff Smith to serve as the interim head coach, Colin Cowherd is already on the prowl for who will take over the helm for L.A. next season.

"This is not a terrible job," Cowherd emphasized when discussing the Chargers head coaching position on Thursday's taping of "The Herd." " [The Chargers] have a quarterback [in Justin Herbert], and a left tackle [in Rashawn Slater]; [They have] one good weapon [in receiver Keenan Allen, and] a running back [in Austin Ekeler] that [they] have to make a decision on."

During Staley's occupancy with L.A. that began in 2021, he compiled a 24-24 regular season record. Perhaps the lowest point in his tenure, other than Thursday's demoralizing defeat, took place when the Chargers were sent home in last season's AFC wild-card round after blowing a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville.

Needless to say, Staley's hiring yielded disappointing results for the Chargers, especially after he was picked over current Broncos coach Sean Payton, who owns a Lombardi Trophy to his name, and Giants coach Brian Daboll, who was named Coach of the Year last season.

And while there is a lack of robust coaching candidates this year, Cowherd identified a few names that he believes the Chargers should consider.

"My pyramid [of Chargers' candidates] is a small one, [but] I would have [Michigan head coach] Jim Harbaugh at the very top of it," Cowherd said.

Given the turbulence of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal that left Harbaugh suspended for his team's final three regular season games, many have speculated about the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL after this year.

Previously, Harbaugh coached San Francisco from 2011-2014, and led the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance before taking the job at his alma mater. Nonetheless, Harbaugh has reportedly discussed contract extensions with Michigan, which casts doubt on a near future back in the professional ranks.

Chargers fire Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco

Cowherd's pyramid also includes two current coordinators — Dan Quinn and Ben Johnson. Quinn, who is the Cowboys defensive coordinator, served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach for six seasons, which included a Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, Johnson has played a vital role in the Lions' emergence as an offensive juggernaut while serving as Detroit's offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

Cowherd also suggested that the Chargers should correct their past mistake by giving Daboll and his agent "a call" to get him to Los Angeles by offering New York draft compensation.

The hiring of long-time Patriots coach Bill Belicheck is also a viable possibility in Cowherd's eyes, but he admitted that such a hire could require a sacrifice of personnel decisiveness. However, in the wake of Telesko's firing, Cowherd thinks the Chargers would be willing to comply.

"By firing [the GM] Telesko, what it's telling you is [that] they are willing to consider a coach that can have a personnel say," Colin said. "Belicheck or Harbaugh would both want that."

Ultimately, the Chargers need a coach that will successfully change the narrative that surrounds the team's inability to put away opponents while playing with a lead, especially in late-game situations, as well as achieve playoff success.

"All of it [is] very interesting," Colin said. "[The] Chargers [are] starting over."

How enticing is Chargers job after Brandon Staley firing?

