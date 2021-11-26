Colin Cowherd's take on if Pete Carroll, Joe Judge and five other NFL coaches should return in 2022

National Football League
1 hour ago

The coaching carousel in the NFL is always in motion.

Even when all of the vacancies are filled, the temperature of the seats for some coaches is undeniably hotter than for others. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" took stock Wednesday of seven coaches feeling the heat this season.

"Would I retain you ... or is it time to put you on a plane, and we're going in another direction?"

Here is what Cowherd had to say about how he would handle the seven coaches in question.

Robert Saleh, New York Jets
Career NYJ record: 2-8 | This season: 2-8

Cowherd's verdict: On the plane

Cowherd's reasoning: "I think it's a whiff. I'd put him on a plane. I think they whiffed. ... In a division with four defensive coaches, his defense is the only one that keeps getting worse. ... You've got to get Zach Wilson right. Who do you think gives you the best opportunity to get Zach Wilson right? An offensive-leaning coach."

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
Career DET record: 0-10-1 | This season: 0-10-1

Cowherd's verdict: Retain

Cowherd's reasoning: "They lost to the [Baltimore] Ravens on a 60-yard kick. They had the [Pittsburgh] Steelers beat. ... They play their butts off. And even though I didn't like his introductory press conference, the effort is totally there."

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings
Career MIN record: 69-52-1 | This season: 5-5

Cowherd's verdict: Retain

Cowherd's reasoning: "I think he's a great coach. I would retain him. In four of his seven years, he has had a winning record, and that's in a division where you've got to play Aaron Rodgers twice. ... I think Mike Zimmer is a top-10 NFL coach. ... He's a tad conservative for my taste, but some of that pays off with Kirk Cousins."

Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos
Career DEN record: 17-25 | This season: 5-5

Cowherd's verdict: On the plane

Cowherd's reasoning: "Is he going to be the guy? Even if he gets the young quarterback, do you want him guiding him? It's a really good year for offensive coordinators to get head jobs. And if I get a young quarterback, I'd rather have a Sean McVay or a Kyle Shanahan or a young offensive coach."

Joe Judge, New York Giants
Career NYG record: 9-17 | This season: 3-7

Cowherd's verdict: Retain

Cowherd's reasoning: "I would retain him for one more year. I think the team plays hard. He can't get his offense healthy. ... I will tend to defend a coach when I don't think he has the quarterback. ... I just think he's gotta get a better GM and a quarterback. So I would retain him for another year."

Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins
Career MIA record: 19-24 | This season: 4-7

Cowherd's verdict: Retain

Cowherd's reasoning: "I don't even think this is an argument. I don't understand the discussion. I would totally retain him. ... I think he gets the most out of Tua [Tagovailoa]. I think he does as good a job as you can do with a smaller quarterback with an average arm that's not that athletic."

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks
Career SEA record: 115-70-1 | This season: 3-7

Cowherd's verdict: On the plane

Cowherd's reasoning: "He's had a great career, but I think it's over. ... The downside to a power grab is you get the responsibility. They're a mess. His defense feels outdated. I've had multiple Seahawks players tell me they think the offense is outdated. ... Russell Wilson is not a big fan. We know that."

