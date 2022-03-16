National Football League Colin Cowherd: Mitchell Trubisky is a 'high-end bridge QB' 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mitchell Trubisky could very well be the Steelers' quarterback of the future.

Pittsburgh signed the former Bears and Bills QB to a two-year deal on Monday, and the 27-year-old is expected to compete to be the Steelers' starting signal-caller following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky served as Josh Allen's backup in 2021. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky arrived in Chicago with soaring expectations after a successful career at the University of North Carolina.

But his four seasons with the Bears were far from great.

He went 4-8 as a starter during his rookie season, throwing for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

During his sophomore campaign, Trubisky improved to an 11-3 record as a starter, throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 TDs. However, the Bears dropped his playoff debut in a 16-15 heartbreaker against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The next two seasons were shaky for Trubisky, as he sputtered to an 8-7 record in 2019, and appeared in only 10 games during an injury-riddled 2020 campaign.

So naturally, it wasn't the most exciting news for the Pittsburgh faithful that Trubisky could possibly be Roethlisberger's replacement.

But Colin Cowherd cautioned Steelers fans to hold their groans, arguing that Trubisky might not be as bad as many think he is.

"He's a high-end bridge quarterback," Cowherd said on Tuesday's airing of "The Herd."

Cowherd played the "Blind Résumé" game, pitting Trubisky against a number of QBs from a stats-only perspective. The results of the game showed favorable comparisons for Trubisky to some of the league's more respected starters of the past few years.

Overall, Trubisky has amassed a 29-21 record with 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

His 421 rushing yards in the 2018 season were the third-most by a QB in Bears franchise history and the most by a Bears QB since 1973 (Bobby Douglass, 525). Trubisky is one of only six active QBs to have thrown six TDs in a game, and one of just two QBs in Bears history (along with Jay Cutler) to record 3,000-plus passing yards in back-to-back seasons (3,223 in 2018 and 3,138 in 2019).

Trubisky's 87.2 passer rating and 64% completion rate in his four seasons with Chicago remain the best career marks in franchise history with a minimum of 400 pass attempts.

Can he reignite his career in Pittsburgh?

