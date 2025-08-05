National Football League Colin Cowherd Has a Problem With Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer's Backward Visor Updated Aug. 5, 2025 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A lot of people like to wear a hat backward, and sometimes even a visor. To most people, it's not a big deal. Again, to most people.

"You know I don't like backwards hats. What's worse is a backward visor. That's a two-win team," Colin Cowherd said on Monday's edition of "The Herd" about Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wearing a backward visor at a press conference. "I'm taking away four wins. When you sit in front of a podium, you're representing the Cowboys; you're representing Bank of America; you're representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you got to do better as a head coach than a visor backwards.

"There's a reason that at country clubs and private clubs, you have to wear collared shirts and jackets. There's a reason for that. There's a standard. I don't want to look like a guy that's here to move my couch. I want you to do better than that. That's awful. That is so bad."

It's a sentiment that Cowherd has previously expressed, including with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. With regard to Redick, Cowherd said at the time that, "We can't just keep lowering our standards, or pretty soon, hat on backward becomes flip-flops and board shorts to work." If I have to be the mean guy that has to start the national dialogue on standards, so be it. … Go ahead. Standards are standards."

Schottenheimer is entering his first season as the Cowboys' head coach after spending the previous two seasons as their offensive coordinator (2023-24) and the 2022 season as a coaching analyst.

Dallas opens its 2025 preseason on the road on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Will Schottenheimer break out the visor? It's projected to be between the mid 60s and mid 70s in Inglewood, CA, where the Rams play, on Saturday. Chances are if the Dallas head coach indeed breaks out a backward visor, Cowherd will be punching air.

