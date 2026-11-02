Colin Cowherd Compares Cowboys To 'Robbers In Home Alone' After Cardinals Loss

Christmas came early for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Unfortunately for them, the Arizona Cardinals played the part of Kevin McAllister.

Dallas blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead at home and lost 33-30 in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals, who turned to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew after Jacoby Brissett struggled.

Minshew threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns in his Cardinals debut, running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 147 yards, and the Cowboys fell to 3-5.

On Monday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd said he thought Dallas had already bottomed out.

"They grabbed a shovel and they continue to dig, which is great when you’re searching for oil, Jerry (Jones), but not for football teams," Cowherd said.

Cowherd said the problem is that Dallas keeps finding new ways to lose, much like the "Wet Bandits" in the 1990 Christmas classic "Home Alone."

"The Cowboys have become those two robbers in ‘Home Alone,’" Cowherd said. "They’re falling down the stairs. They’re tripping over paint cans. They’re stepping on toys. It’s a different way to be ridiculous throughout."

Cowherd ran through the Cowboys lowlights through the first half of the season.

"Week one against the Giants. Remember, they couldn't get the ball back. Only two possessions. Remember that they couldn't stop the Giants with Jackson Dart." Cowherd said. "Remember the Ravens game? It was that overseas botched clock management special teams decision. And then they face, in Week Five, Tampa with an undrafted rookie quarterback,couldn't get him off the field.

"And then in Week Six they had extra time. They go to Green Bay with Dak Prescott, Pickens, Lamb, Javonte Williams, good old line, get five first downs in the first half, playing from behind."

Cowherd said Dallas has played the fourth-easiest schedule and sits 3-5 while the Giants, on their third quarterback, lead the division.

"This isn’t nitpicking. This is way out in front of you," he said.

Cowherd went on to say Jerry Jones "went cheap on coaching" and didn't hold back on his opinion of the staff.

"This is the worst-coached team in the NFL, and it is by a wide margin," Cowherd said.

Cowherd pointed out that talent isn’t the issue.

"Some teams have personnel deficiencies. That is not Dallas’ problem here," Cowherd said. "They got dudes. They're they're not that far off Denver. They got players everywhere, two-star receivers."

Cowherd added that Dak Prescott deserves better.

"He’s not the kind of guy that would ever demand a trade or call out teammates, but he’s coming off the field yesterday, and I’m looking at him. This is bad," Cowherd said.

Prescott called the loss one of the toughest of his career but defended head coach Brian Schottenheimer afterward. "It’s all of us. Don’t put the blame on one person," he said. "I think that’s weak. I think that’s cowardly."

Jones has said he doesn’t plan to make a coaching change during the season.

Cowherd concluded with a suggestion: Dallas should consider selling before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10.

"If they’re bad next week, do you move off George Pickens and get a pick? I mean, seriously," Cowherd said. "Let’s just start moving guys because this isn’t working."